Monsoon Is Advancing, So Why Is North India Still Dry? IMD Explains Rain Delay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Widespread North India rain expected to arrive in early July.

The southwest monsoon is steadily pushing into more parts of the country, but large swathes of North India continue to endure hot and humid conditions with little rainfall. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed further monsoon advancement over several states, the absence of widespread showers has left many wondering why the rains are yet to arrive. The explanation, meteorologists say, lies in the difference between the official advance of the monsoon and the onset of widespread rainfall.

Monsoon Advance Does Not Mean Rain Everywhere

According to the IMD, the progress of the southwest monsoon is determined by a combination of meteorological factors, including wind patterns, moisture levels and sustained rainfall across a broad region, not whether every district receives rain simultaneously, as per reports.

As a result, the monsoon can be declared to have reached a state even though several cities within that state remain dry for a few more days.

The weather department has projected that the monsoon will continue advancing across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming days. However, this does not guarantee immediate, widespread rainfall across all parts of these states.

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Satellite Images Reveal Why North India Is Still Dry

Recent INSAT-3DS satellite imagery paints a contrasting picture of weather conditions across the country. Dense cloud cover associated with the southwest monsoon is currently concentrated over central India, the Bay of Bengal, the northeastern states and parts of southern India. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan continue to experience largely clear skies.

This indicates that although the monsoon circulation is gradually shifting northward, the atmospheric systems required to generate widespread rainfall have yet to become active over northwest India.

As a result, many areas are experiencing high humidity, warm temperatures and only isolated thunderstorms instead of prolonged monsoon showers.

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Missing Low-Pressure Systems Slowing Monsoon

Meteorologists attribute the delayed rainfall primarily to the absence of strong low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

These weather systems play a crucial role in strengthening the southwest monsoon by drawing moisture inland and distributing rainfall across central and northern India. Without them, the monsoon winds remain relatively weak, limiting rainfall to scattered pockets.

The lack of a well-developed low-pressure area has therefore slowed the spread of consistent rain across much of North India.

Relief May Arrive In Early July

Weather models indicate that a large tropical system is developing over the eastern Indian Ocean and could move into the Bay of Bengal within the next four to seven days.

If the system strengthens as anticipated, it may trigger the formation of a low-pressure area and a middle-tropospheric vortex over western India. Both developments are expected to enhance moisture transport and significantly boost rainfall activity.

Meteorologists believe these changes could accelerate the monsoon's progress across northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, during the first week of July.

Until then, residents across much of North India are likely to continue experiencing hot, humid weather interrupted only by isolated thunderstorms, even though the southwest monsoon has officially advanced into nearby regions.