What's Open And What's Closed In Maharashtra After Ajit Pawar’s Death In Plane Crash

HomeCitiesWhat's Open And What's Closed In Maharashtra After Ajit Pawar’s Death In Plane Crash

DGCA said all five people on board the aircraft died in the crash. Rescue operations were immediately launched, with ambulances and emergency teams rushing to the spot.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

Hours after reports emerged of the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the state government announced three days of state mourning to honour his contributions to Maharashtra. As per a government circular, the national flag will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

What will remain closed?

While a detailed official notification is awaited, government offices, schools and colleges are likely to remain closed during the mourning period. All government offices will stay shut today as a mark of respect. There will be no official entertainment during the state mourning.

What will remain open?

Essential services will continue to function, including hospitals, ambulance services, fire and police departments, milk supply and media offices.

Private and multinational companies, public transport services such as railways and buses, and shops, markets and retail outlets are also expected to operate as usual.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s contributions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “He was a leader deeply connected to the grassroots. The passing of Ajit Dada Pawar is extremely saddening. There is grief in his family and among all of us.”

Calling it a difficult day for the state, Fadnavis added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the state leadership regarding the incident.

According to reports, Ajit Pawar and four others were killed after a small charter aircraft crash-landed near Baramati airport in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. The aircraft, which had taken off from Mumbai around 8 am, reportedly crashed while attempting to land nearly 45 minutes later. Visuals from the site showed thick smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
