Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWhat Aniruddhacharya Said About Women That Sparked Outrage-And Now A Court Case

What Aniruddhacharya Said About Women That Sparked Outrage-And Now A Court Case

Meera Rathore, a prominent figure in the Hindu Mahasabha’s Agra unit, condemned the sermon, saying the remarks “do not befit a saint”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A controversy surrounding spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya has escalated after a viral video in which he made remarks about young women and marriage triggered widespread outrage. The clip, widely shared in October, prompted accusations that the preacher had made derogatory and stereotype-reinforcing comments about women. The backlash has now culminated in legal action, with the Agra District President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, Meera Rathore, pursuing a complaint that a court has formally accepted. While proceedings move forward, the focus has shifted sharply to what Aniruddhacharya actually said and why those remarks have provoked such strong reactions.

What He Said That Sparked Outrage

The controversy centres on a snippet from one of Aniruddhacharya’s sermons, in which he remarked on the character of young women in the context of marriage. The viral clip shows him claiming that “a woman who has relationships with multiple men cannot be of good character”, a line that many viewers condemned as misogynistic and reductive.

Critics said the statement reinforced harmful stereotypes about women, fuelling both anger online and formal demands for accountability. Women’s groups argued that such comments from a religious figure carry influence and therefore have the power to legitimise discriminatory attitudes.

Aniruddhacharya later insisted the clip was selectively edited and lacked context. He argued that he had made corresponding remarks about men as well, adding that “a man who has relationships with multiple women is considered an adulterer”. Nonetheless, the viral excerpt, stripped of surrounding context, ignited a public backlash that has not subsided.

Complaint Escalates After Police Inaction

Meera Rathore, a prominent figure in the Hindu Mahasabha’s Agra unit, condemned the sermon, saying the remarks “do not befit a saint”. She initially filed a complaint at Vrindavan police station, but when no FIR was registered, she took the matter to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court. The CJM has now accepted the case and will record Rathore’s statement on January 1.

Rathore said she had kept her hair untied as a symbolic protest until the case was accepted, declaring that doing so marked her “vow” against the preacher’s comments. Her counsel, Manish Gupta, said the move to court became necessary when police failed to act on the original complaint.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Trending Aniruddhacharya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’
Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’
News
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget