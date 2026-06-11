Bengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader was arrested in Kolkata's Anandapur area in connection with an alleged extortion case, as law enforcement agencies continued action against ruling party functionaries facing various allegations across West Bengal.

The arrested leader has been identified as Sujit Kumar, popularly known as Bachchan, the TMC Youth president of Ward No. 108. Police detained him from an area near Kolkata Airport and brought him to Anandapur Police Station, reported ABP Ananda.

According to police sources, Sujit Kumar was allegedly attempting to evade arrest when he was taken into custody. Tensions flared outside the police station as local residents staged protests and hurled eggs while he was being escorted out.

Anandapur Arrest Sparks Local Protests

The arrest has drawn significant attention in the Anandapur area, where residents gathered outside the police station to express their anger.

Eyewitnesses said protesters raised slogans and demonstrated against the accused leader as police personnel escorted him from the station premises.

The arrest comes amid increasing scrutiny of local political leaders facing allegations related to extortion and other offences.

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TMC Functionary Arrested in Barrackpore

In a separate development, police arrested another Trinamool Congress leader in the Barrackpore region over multiple allegations, including post-poll violence, extortion, intimidation and threats.

New Barrackpore Police arrested Sajal Das, the Karmadhyaksha of the Barrackpore-II Panchayat Samiti and president of the Bilkanda-II regional TMC unit.

The arrest followed complaints from local residents, who have accused the leader of various forms of harassment. Demonstrators also gathered outside the New Barrackpore Police Station to protest against the alleged activities attributed to him.

Residents Protest Outside Former MLA’s House in Howrah

Meanwhile, public anger spilt onto the streets in Howrah, where residents staged a demonstration outside the Tajpur residence of former TMC MLA Sukanta Pal.

Women protesters carrying shoes and brooms voiced their frustration and raised slogans, including accusations of corruption against the former legislator.

The protesters alleged that large quantities of relief materials had been stored at Sukanta Pal's residence instead of being distributed to those in need.

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Relief Material Recovery Fuels Allegations

Police from Amta Police Station, accompanied by block administration officials, entered the former MLA’s residence and recovered a substantial quantity of tarpaulins and clothing.

Local residents alleged that they had been deprived of relief assistance for years. According to them, relief supplies sent during recurring floods never reached affected families.

Sukanta Pal was not present at the residence during the protest. Repeated attempts to contact him by phone reportedly did not yield a response.