Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested

Bengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested

In Kolkata’s Anandapur, TMC Youth president of Ward No. 108, Sujit Kumar alias Bachchan, was arrested in an alleged extortion case, while a party leader was arrested in Barrackpore over allegations including post-poll violence.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader was arrested in Kolkata's Anandapur area in connection with an alleged extortion case, as law enforcement agencies continued action against ruling party functionaries facing various allegations across West Bengal.

The arrested leader has been identified as Sujit Kumar, popularly known as Bachchan, the TMC Youth president of Ward No. 108. Police detained him from an area near Kolkata Airport and brought him to Anandapur Police Station, reported ABP Ananda. 

According to police sources, Sujit Kumar was allegedly attempting to evade arrest when he was taken into custody. Tensions flared outside the police station as local residents staged protests and hurled eggs while he was being escorted out.

Anandapur Arrest Sparks Local Protests

The arrest has drawn significant attention in the Anandapur area, where residents gathered outside the police station to express their anger.

Eyewitnesses said protesters raised slogans and demonstrated against the accused leader as police personnel escorted him from the station premises.

The arrest comes amid increasing scrutiny of local political leaders facing allegations related to extortion and other offences.

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | 'Politics Is About Timing': Sushmita Dev On TMC Exit, Himanta Sarma

TMC Functionary Arrested in Barrackpore

In a separate development, police arrested another Trinamool Congress leader in the Barrackpore region over multiple allegations, including post-poll violence, extortion, intimidation and threats.

New Barrackpore Police arrested Sajal Das, the Karmadhyaksha of the Barrackpore-II Panchayat Samiti and president of the Bilkanda-II regional TMC unit.

The arrest followed complaints from local residents, who have accused the leader of various forms of harassment. Demonstrators also gathered outside the New Barrackpore Police Station to protest against the alleged activities attributed to him.

Residents Protest Outside Former MLA’s House in Howrah

Meanwhile, public anger spilt onto the streets in Howrah, where residents staged a demonstration outside the Tajpur residence of former TMC MLA Sukanta Pal.

Women protesters carrying shoes and brooms voiced their frustration and raised slogans, including accusations of corruption against the former legislator.

The protesters alleged that large quantities of relief materials had been stored at Sukanta Pal's residence instead of being distributed to those in need.

ALSO READ | Mamata's Close Aide Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Bloc Of TMC: Reports

Relief Material Recovery Fuels Allegations

Police from Amta Police Station, accompanied by block administration officials, entered the former MLA’s residence and recovered a substantial quantity of tarpaulins and clothing.

Local residents alleged that they had been deprived of relief assistance for years. According to them, relief supplies sent during recurring floods never reached affected families.

Sukanta Pal was not present at the residence during the protest. Repeated attempts to contact him by phone reportedly did not yield a response.

Before You Go

Oman Coast Incident: US Navy reportedly attacks commercial vessel Seto Bello near Oman

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Tmc Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested
Bengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested
Cities
Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave
Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave
Cities
Shiv Sena Demands Action On Navi Mumbai Power Outages
Shiv Sena Demands Action On Navi Mumbai Power Outages
Cities
Cockroach Janta Party's Protest In Pune On June 11, Sonam Wangchuk To Lead
Cockroach Janta Party's Protest In Pune On June 11, Sonam Wangchuk To Lead
Advertisement

Videos

Oman Coast Incident: US Navy reportedly attacks commercial vessel Seto Bello near Oman
Iran Retaliates: Tehran claims missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain
PoK Unrest: Shutdown continues for the third consecutive day in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
US-Iran Conflict: America launches fresh strikes on multiple Iranian locations.
US-Iran Conflict: US Reportedly Strikes Multiple Iranian Military Sites for Second Straight Day Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget