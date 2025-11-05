West Bengal SIR: How To Fill New Enumeration Form And What Mistakes To Avoid

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWest Bengal SIR: How To Fill New Enumeration Form And What Mistakes To Avoid

Officials said the exercise aims to update existing records, remove duplicates, and ensure all voter details are accurate before the 2025 elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The West Bengal Election Commission has begun a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls for the final 2025 voter list. The enumeration process is being conducted both offline and online, and every registered voter is be required to fill a new voter verification form.

What Will Be Pre-Printed On The Form

The form issued to voters will already include key details from the current voter database. These pre-filled fields must be checked carefully for accuracy:

Name, EPIC number, and residential address

Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency name and number

Part number, serial number, and state name

A unique QR code

Existing voter photograph (black-and-white or colour)

What You Need To Fill In (2025 Data)

Voters must review and update their latest details in the blank sections of the form:

Recent passport-size colour photograph: affix it in the designated box.

Date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY): mandatory.

Mobile number: mandatory, as future election-related OTPs and updates will be sent here.

Aadhaar number: optional. You can leave this blank if you do not wish to share it.

Parent/Spouse details: mention your father, mother, or guardian’s name.

Married women should include their husband’s name (EPIC optional).

Unmarried individuals should write “Not Applicable” under “Spouse’s Name.”

Section On 2002 Voter Data

This section is crucial for voters born in or before 1984, as their names likely appeared on the 2002 voter list.

These voters must fill out the left-hand section of the form with:

Name and EPIC number (if available)

Relative’s name (usually the father’s)

Assembly, Part, and Serial number as per the 2002 address

Common Mistakes To Avoid In SIR 

Do not leave mandatory fields (like date of birth and mobile number) blank.

Attach a recent colour photo: old or black-and-white photos may be rejected.

Double-check pre-printed details for spelling or constituency errors.

Avoid overwriting or using correction fluid: use a fresh form if needed.

Provide accurate contact information, as incorrect mobile numbers may block verification.

Do not submit incomplete forms: unsigned or half-filled forms will not be processed.

What Happens Next

Once submitted, officials will cross-verify the details, and corrections will reflect in the final 2025 voter list. The Election Commission is expected to release detailed timelines for verification, corrections, and final publication in the coming weeks.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
