Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘We Will Never...’: What Sharad Pawar Said On Teaming Up With Ajit Pawar

‘We Will Never...’: What Sharad Pawar Said On Teaming Up With Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar firmly rejected rumors about joining forces with his nephew Ajit Pawar’s faction, making it clear that his group will not align with any BJP-led alliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

In a candid press briefing in Nagpur on Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist) president Sharad Pawar praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s detailed presentation on alleged "vote theft," urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to thoroughly investigate the serious claims.

Acknowledging the opposition alliance’s shortcomings, Pawar admitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should have exercised greater vigilance before Maharashtra’s elections. “We should have looked into it earlier and been more careful,” he confessed, signaling a rare moment of accountability from the coalition.

On Joining Hands With Ajit Pawar

On the political front, Pawar revealed that the opposition bloc is still deliberating its stance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9, leaving the decision open for now.

Finally, Pawar shut down rumors swirling about his faction potentially merging with the ruling NCP led by his nephew, Ajit Pawar. “We will never join a BJP-led alliance,” he stated firmly, reaffirming his commitment to keeping his group independent from the ruling coalition.

Backs Rahul On Vote Theft Claims

Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused the Election Commission of engaging in "institutionalised chori" (theft) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging it was a deliberate ploy to disenfranchise the poor voters by colluding with the ruling BJP. Pawar stood firmly behind Gandhi’s assertions, emphasizing the extensive evidence presented.

“The ECI should take this up and examine the proof carefully,” Pawar insisted, highlighting the gravity of the allegations.

Addressing an unrelated controversy, Pawar downplayed the fuss over Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s seating arrangement at the event where Gandhi’s presentation was delivered. Explaining the setup, he noted, “When watching a movie on a big screen, you don’t sit right in front, but further back. Farooq Abdullah and I sat at the back, and similarly, Uddhav Thackeray and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were positioned to get a better view of the presentation.” He suggested the issue had been blown out of proportion unnecessarily.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar SHarad Pawar Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar Will Come Together Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar Alliance
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Harshil Army Camp And Helipad Washed Away As Search For Missing Soldiers Intensifies
Breaking: Continuous Rescue Efforts Underway In Dharali Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Locals
Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget