‘We Will Never...’: What Sharad Pawar Said On Teaming Up With Ajit Pawar

In a candid press briefing in Nagpur on Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist) president Sharad Pawar praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s detailed presentation on alleged "vote theft," urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to thoroughly investigate the serious claims.

Acknowledging the opposition alliance’s shortcomings, Pawar admitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should have exercised greater vigilance before Maharashtra’s elections. “We should have looked into it earlier and been more careful,” he confessed, signaling a rare moment of accountability from the coalition.

On Joining Hands With Ajit Pawar

On the political front, Pawar revealed that the opposition bloc is still deliberating its stance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9, leaving the decision open for now.

Finally, Pawar shut down rumors swirling about his faction potentially merging with the ruling NCP led by his nephew, Ajit Pawar. “We will never join a BJP-led alliance,” he stated firmly, reaffirming his commitment to keeping his group independent from the ruling coalition.

Backs Rahul On Vote Theft Claims

Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused the Election Commission of engaging in "institutionalised chori" (theft) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging it was a deliberate ploy to disenfranchise the poor voters by colluding with the ruling BJP. Pawar stood firmly behind Gandhi’s assertions, emphasizing the extensive evidence presented.

“The ECI should take this up and examine the proof carefully,” Pawar insisted, highlighting the gravity of the allegations.

Addressing an unrelated controversy, Pawar downplayed the fuss over Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s seating arrangement at the event where Gandhi’s presentation was delivered. Explaining the setup, he noted, “When watching a movie on a big screen, you don’t sit right in front, but further back. Farooq Abdullah and I sat at the back, and similarly, Uddhav Thackeray and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were positioned to get a better view of the presentation.” He suggested the issue had been blown out of proportion unnecessarily.