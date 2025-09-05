Heavy rainfall and the release of water from upstream barrages have pushed the Yamuna River above the danger mark in Delhi, triggering floods across several low-lying areas. From cremation grounds and temples to major roads and markets, the capital is battling widespread waterlogging and disruption.

Nigambodh Ghat Flooded, Machines Deployed

Delhi’s oldest and busiest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, remains waterlogged as the Yamuna continues to swell. The area has been shut down, and pumping machines have been installed in an effort to clear floodwater.

WATCH | Nigambodh Ghat under water as cremations halt

VIDEO | Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, remains shut due to flooding as Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark.



Swaminarayan Mandir in Civil Lines Inundated

Floodwaters from the Yamuna have entered Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Civil Lines, leaving the temple premises submerged. Several parts of the neighborhood are witnessing a flood-like situation following days of incessant rainfall.

VIDEO | Floodwater enters Swaminarayan Mandir, Civil Lines

Waterlogging Near Secretariat

Government offices are also feeling the impact, with severe waterlogging near the Secretariat. Commuters faced difficulty reaching offices as knee-deep water stretched across key routes.

WATCH | Secretariat roads waterlogged after heavy rains

VIDEO | Delhi: Waterlogging near Secretariat.



Yamuna Rises at Old Railway Bridge

At Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge, the Yamuna was measured at 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday, slightly lower than Thursday’s peak of 207.48 metres. Officials expect water levels to gradually decline during the day, but caution remains high.

WATCH | Old Railway Bridge visuals as Yamuna crosses danger mark

Old Iron Bridge (Loha Pul) Under Watch

VIDEO | Delhi: Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark as intermittent heavy rains in Delhi-NCR add to flood concerns. Visuals from Old Iron Bridge.



Drone visuals from Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) show the river flowing furiously above danger level. Authorities have urged people to stay away from the swollen waters as rescue and relief teams remain on alert.

VIDEO | Yamuna in spate at Loha Pul

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.



Traffic Chaos Near ISBT Kashmere Gate

Flooding has led to heavy traffic congestion near ISBT Kashmere Gate, causing major delays for office-goers and buses leaving the terminal.

WATCH | Traffic jam near Kashmere Gate amid flood-like situation

VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy traffic congestion witnessed near ISBT Kashmere Gate.



The national capital is on flood alert as the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark.



Bhola Ghat in Kalindi Kunj Submerged

At Bhola Ghat in Kalindi Kunj, water from the Yamuna has inundated the area, leaving it completely submerged. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj show surrounding residential colonies also flooded.

VIDEO | Kalindi Kunj and Bhola Ghat under floodwater

VIDEO | Delhi Flood: Bhola Ghat in Kalindi Kunj flooded due to rising water level in the Yamuna River and continuous heavy rainfall in the national capital.



Monastery Market and Vasudev Ghat Hit Hard

Low-lying zones such as Monastery Market and Vasudev Ghat are among the worst-hit areas. Drone shots show streets submerged, while authorities have deployed machines at Vasudev Ghat to pump out water.

WATCH | Monastery Market goes under water, Vasudev Ghat flooded

VIDEO | Delhi: Monastery Market inundated as several parts of the National Capital face flooding due to rising Yamuna water levels amid heavy rains in Delhi-NCR.



All Gates Of Okhla Barrage Opened

In response to the rising river levels, all gates of Okhla Barrage have been opened to regulate water flow. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further inundation downstream.

VIDEO | Okhla Barrage gates opened as Yamuna surges

VIDEO | Delhi: All gates of Okhla Barrage have been opened as the Yamuna River is in spate.



Mayur Vihar Flooded, Relief Camps Set Up

In Mayur Vihar, floodwaters have entered several residential pockets. Relief camps have been set up for affected families as drone visuals show houses and streets submerged.

WATCH | Drone shots from Mayur Vihar, relief camps in place

Signature Bridge Surrounded by Swollen Yamuna

Aerial visuals from Signature Bridge highlight the scale of the flooding, with the Yamuna spreading far beyond its usual course. The popular landmark now overlooks floodplains turned into vast pools of water.

VIDEO | Drone visuals from Signature Bridge

#WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals from Signature Bridge, as the Yamuna River flows above the danger level following incessant rainfall.



IMD Forecast: More Rain Ahead

Authorities Urge Caution

District officials have urged residents of low-lying areas to move to safer zones and avoid swimming or boating in the swollen Yamuna. Rescue teams remain deployed as the river continues to threaten parts of the city.

WATCH | Rescue operations underway in flood-affected Delhi

VIDEO | Yamuna Floods: Rescue operation by NDRF is underway in flood-affected areas of Delhi. Visuals from Madanpur Khadar area.



Authorities have installed pumping machines at several ghats, including Vasudev Ghat and Nigam Bodh Ghat, to drain water. Residents in flood-prone areas have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

Traffic movement too has taken a hit, with heavy congestion reported around ISBT Kashmere Gate and other key stretches.

Weather and Rainfall in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7°C, nearly two degrees below normal, while the maximum is likely to settle around 33°C. Relative humidity stood at 87% at 8:30 am.

Rainfall in the past 24 hours has varied across the city: Palam received 13.3 mm, Safdarjung logged 7.6 mm, Ridge 5.2 mm, Lodi Road 3.2 mm, while Aya Nagar recorded no rain.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and surrounding states, warning of more intense rainfall in the coming days. Between September 5 and 7, parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness very heavy rain. Central and southern states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, are also bracing for heavy showers.

Rising Risk, Growing Concerns

From the mountains to the plains, the monsoon’s fury has disrupted normal life across much of the country. With rivers breaching their danger marks and floodwaters entering homes, shops, and even temples like the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Civil Lines, the threat to life and property is mounting.