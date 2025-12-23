Waqf Bill Unrest Case: Court Awards Life Sentence To 13 For Killing Of Hargobind-Chandan Das

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two residents of Jafrabad in Murshidabad, Hargobinda Das and his son Chandan Das, were brutally killed by a violent mob on April 12. On Tuesday, the Jangipur Magistrate’s Court sentenced 13 accused to life imprisonment in connection with the murder that took place in Shamsherganj. The court also directed that a compensation of Rs 15 lakh be paid to the victims’ family.

List of those convicted

The 13 individuals awarded life sentences are:

Dildar Nadav (28) Asmaul Nadab alias Kalu (27) Enjamul Haque alias Bablu (27) Ziaul Haque (45) Fekarul Sheikh alias Mohak (25) Azfarul Sheikh alias Bilai (24) Monirul Sheikh alias Mani (39) Ekbal Sheikh (28) Nurul Islam (23) Saba Karim (25) Hazrat Sheikh alias Hazrat Ali (36) Akbar Ali alias Ekbar Sheikh (30) Yusuf Sheikh (49)

Police relied on CCTV, digital mapping and gait analysis

West Bengal Police said the investigation drew on extensive technical evidence. In a post on X, the police stated that crucial leads were obtained from CCTV footage. Investigators also used Google Maps-based location visualisation to plot the mobile call detail records (CDRs) of the accused, which helped establish their presence and movement routes at the crime scene. Gait Pattern Analysis was carried out and was found to exactly match the walking patterns seen in the CCTV footage.

Over 100 FIRs registered during unrest

Additional Director General (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar said the murders formed part of Case No. 210. He noted that unrest on April 11 and 12 led to the registration of more than 100 FIRs.

“Each case has been investigated with great care. We are expecting convictions in several of these cases very soon. Monitoring of each case is ongoing, and charge sheets have been submitted against specific accused,” Sarkar said, adding that the Shamsherganj incident was a clear case of murder.

Court records witness testimony, delivers verdict

Arguments from both the prosecution and defence were heard throughout the day before the court delivered its verdict. According to the government lawyer, statements from 38 witnesses were recorded during the trial, following which the sentences were pronounced. Apart from life imprisonment, additional penalties were also imposed, along with the compensation order.

Defence reacts to sentencing

Lawyer Vibash Chatterjee said the defence was dissatisfied with the outcome.

“We had both options open to us, life or death, but the judgment is not in our hands,” he said, adding that recent Supreme Court rulings have consistently moved away from awarding the death penalty. He said the defence would decide its next steps after reviewing the government’s position.