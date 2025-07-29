Wall Collapses Near Delhi L-G's Residence Amid Heavy Rain, Woman And Son Dead

A wall collapse claimed two lives in Delhi's Civil Lines area on Tuesday, July 29, as relentless rain continued to batter the city. A 15-foot wall collapsed in Sehgal Colony, just a short distance from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence.

Two people died in the collapse, while two others were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Wall Crashes Around 10 AM

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call came in at 9:55 AM reporting that a large wall had suddenly collapsed, trapping several people under the debris. Fire and police teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Two people were confirmed dead, and two others were pulled out with injuries.

Mother-Son Duo Killed

As per a PTI report, the deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Meera and her 17-year-old son Ganpat. The wall was part of an under-construction building. Fire officials confirmed that Meera's second son, 19-year-old Dashrath, and another man named Nanne (35), were injured in the incident and are being treated in hospital.

The rescue operation has now concluded, police said.

Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Delhi-NCR

Since Monday night, heavy rain has thrown life out of gear across Delhi and the NCR region. Roads are waterlogged, traffic has been crawling for hours, and long queues of vehicles were seen in parts of Noida as well.

#WATCH | Delhi | Severe waterlogging in parts of the National Capital following heavy rains this morning



(Visuals from Pragati Maidan) pic.twitter.com/vixuKYoRfb — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Morning commuters were stuck in slow-moving traffic on main roads, intersections, and flyovers as the rain continued. The weather department has forecast more rain over the next 48 hours, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain alert.

Most parts of Delhi reported waterlogging, disrupting traffic movement. Complaints of flooding came in from areas like Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, ITO, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur.

The NCR is the only place on the planet that can boast of two Venices side by side. Gurugram and Delhi. Well done folks. Great fillip to Brand India. pic.twitter.com/rnv8Fr8xIn — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) July 29, 2025

(With inputs from Nimisha Yadav.)