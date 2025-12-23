Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChaos At Vrindavan’s Radha Vallabh Temple As Devotee Groups Clash; VIDEO Viral

Chaos At Vrindavan’s Radha Vallabh Temple As Devotee Groups Clash; VIDEO Viral

Punches and kicks were exchanged, causing injuries and panic among the large crowd. The incident raises concerns about crowd control and security during peak festival times at religious sites.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking incident unfolded at the historic Thakur Radha Vallabh Temple in Vrindavan, where the sacred premises briefly turned into a battleground after two groups of devotees clashed with each other. The violence led to chaos inside the temple, violating its sanctity and leaving several worshippers injured.

Eyewitnesses said punches and kicks were exchanged from both sides, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation in the crowded temple complex. Amid the chaos, unruly elements managed to slip away by blending into the crowd.

Heavy Crowd For Khichdi Mahotsav

The clash occurred at a time when a large number of devotees had gathered for darshan as the annual Khichdi Mahotsav began on Monday. The festival traditionally attracts massive footfall, significantly increasing pressure on temple management and security arrangements.

Injured Devotees, Questions Over Crowd Control

Several devotees who were not involved in the altercation were also injured during the scuffle. The incident has raised concerns over crowd management and safety measures at major religious sites during peak festival periods.

The Thakur Radha Vallabh Temple is among the most prominent temples in Vrindavan, and the incident has sparked outrage among devotees, who say such violence has no place in a sacred space.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura News Vrindavan News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget