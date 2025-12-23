Chaos At Vrindavan’s Radha Vallabh Temple As Devotee Groups Clash; VIDEO Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking incident unfolded at the historic Thakur Radha Vallabh Temple in Vrindavan, where the sacred premises briefly turned into a battleground after two groups of devotees clashed with each other. The violence led to chaos inside the temple, violating its sanctity and leaving several worshippers injured.

Eyewitnesses said punches and kicks were exchanged from both sides, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation in the crowded temple complex. Amid the chaos, unruly elements managed to slip away by blending into the crowd.

Heavy Crowd For Khichdi Mahotsav

The clash occurred at a time when a large number of devotees had gathered for darshan as the annual Khichdi Mahotsav began on Monday. The festival traditionally attracts massive footfall, significantly increasing pressure on temple management and security arrangements.

Injured Devotees, Questions Over Crowd Control

Several devotees who were not involved in the altercation were also injured during the scuffle. The incident has raised concerns over crowd management and safety measures at major religious sites during peak festival periods.

The Thakur Radha Vallabh Temple is among the most prominent temples in Vrindavan, and the incident has sparked outrage among devotees, who say such violence has no place in a sacred space.