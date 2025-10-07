Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A video from Darjeeling has gone viral after a local man confronted a group of tourists from Bihar for throwing a soiled diaper and other trash out of their car at a scenic viewpoint. The incident, which was recorded on camera, has sparked widespread outrage and discussion across social media platforms. Many users have praised the man for courageously standing up against littering in one of India’s most loved and frequently visited hill stations.

According to reports, the tourists had stopped their car at a picturesque spot overlooking the hills of Darjeeling when they threw garbage, including a baby’s used diaper, out of the window. A man who happened to be passing by at that moment noticed the act and immediately began recording the scene on his phone. Determined to confront the group, he walked up to their vehicle and firmly said, “You threw a diaper here, pick it up.”

However, the driver appeared indifferent and tried to justify his actions by saying that the area was already dirty. The local man refused to accept the excuse, replying, “That’s not the point. We clean this place often. Pick up the diaper.” His tone remained calm but assertive, and after some hesitation, one of the tourists finally stepped out of the car and picked up the discarded waste.

Kalesh b/w tourists and local in Darjeeling WB pic.twitter.com/swy6K2Dpgw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 6, 2025

The man then pointed to the vehicle’s number plate and noted that the group was from Bihar. He urged them to act responsibly while travelling and to respect the natural beauty of the places they visit. “Please pick up the trash. Don’t do this. If others have littered, it doesn’t mean you should too,” he said.

When the driver challenged him to “go ahead and post the video,” the man replied that such careless behaviour tarnishes the image of tourists and the state they represent. The clip has since gone viral, reigniting debates about responsible tourism, civic discipline, and keeping hill stations like Darjeeling clean and beautiful.