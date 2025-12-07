Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Video Shows Dancer Performing As Flames Erupt In Background At Goa Nightclub

Video Shows Dancer Performing As Flames Erupt In Background At Goa Nightclub

A massive fire erupted at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora after midnight on Sunday, claiming 25 lives and leaving six persons injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A new video circulating on social media has revealed the moments leading up to the massive fire that killed 25 people late Saturday night in Goa’s Arpora region.

The footage shows a female performer dancing to the popular song 'Mehbooba' when sparks suddenly begin falling from the nightclub’s ceiling. Flames appear behind the stage, and within seconds, thick smoke engulfs the hall, triggering chaos as guests rush towards exits.

According to eyewitnesses, the club’s primary exit passage was too narrow, causing several patrons to become trapped in smoke-filled areas. Many were unable to escape in time as the blaze intensified.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from a major gas cylinder explosion in the club’s kitchen. Officials reported that the force of the blast allowed the flames to spread rapidly to the main floor and basement.

Witnesses said smoke was first visible on the upper level before flames quickly engulfed the structure. Police have arrested the nightclub’s manager for questioning regarding potential safety violations.

Authorities confirmed that 25 people have died, including 20 who succumbed to smoke inhalation and three who were directly caught in the flames. At the time of the incident, a special dance performance had drawn a large crowd. Several patrons attempting to flee toward the kitchen area were trapped as the fire spread.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the scene on Sunday morning, calling the tragedy one of the most serious fire incidents in the state’s history. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and stated that the nightclub had failed to comply with multiple safety norms, contributing to the rapid spread of the fire.

CM Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed that fresh fire audits be conducted at all clubs and bars across the state. The government has announced assistance for the families of the deceased, while six injured individuals remain under medical treatment. 

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
