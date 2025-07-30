A chilling hit-and-run on Delhi’s Barapullah flyover was captured on a dashcam and is now sparking outrage online. The footage shows a speeding Volkswagen Ameo slamming into an autorickshaw during a rainy night, sending the three-wheeler skidding across the slick road. The car didn’t stop. Neither did the vehicle recording the incident.

The crash, which took place during heavy rainfall, was recorded on a dashcam in a car trailing the auto. The incident occurred at 9:57 PM on July 17.

The dashcam clip has gone viral on social media, fuelling a heated debate about recklessness, road safety, and responsibility.

In the video, the autorickshaw can be seen moving rightward into another lane. Seconds later, the Ameo, clearly at high speed, barrels into it. The impact flips the auto, dragging it several metres along the wet asphalt, sparks flying as metal scrapes the road. It’s jarring to watch. Even more so because no one stopped to help.

Visibility was low and the roads were slippery. The video doesn't show what happened next.

This incident was recorded on Barapulah flyover Delhi, where a Volkswagen ameo hits an auto and flees the scene. pic.twitter.com/HS5IeI9pCU — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) July 29, 2025

Internet Divided On Accident

Social media, predictably, lit up with reactions. While some called for action against the car, a few said that both the car and the auto were at fault. "Strict action must be taken. Lives aren't speed bumps," said an X user. But what was the auto driver doing? Why was he in the middle lane? Why was he moving towards the high-speed lane? It was totally the auto driver's fault. Another noted, "The car was clearly fast and the auto also switched lanes; so, both are at fault."

That’s where the conversation split. Some pinned the blame on the auto driver, pointing out the abrupt lane change on a fast-moving corridor. “Sharp turn from middle lane to the fast lane... real cause of this accident,” one viewer argued.

Others defended the autorickshaw driver. “No fault of auto wallah. He was avoiding water, and what was the Ameo driver doing racing on a rainy night?” asked another.

But if there was one point most agreed on, it was this: the driver who caused the crash shouldn’t have left the scene. “Fleeing the scene: biggest offence here,” summed up one commenter.

As of now, the Delhi Police has not issued any official statement. It’s also unclear if anyone was injured or whether the drivers involved have been identified.