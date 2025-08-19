Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
INDIA Bloc Announces Ex-SC Judge Sudershan Reddy As Vice Presidential Candidate

INDIA Bloc Announces Ex-SC Judge Sudershan Reddy As Vice Presidential Candidate

Former Supreme Court judge has been named as the Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
The opposition's INDIA bloc has named former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as its Vice Presidential candidate. The announcement came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the opposition to support NDA's VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Announcing Reddy's name as the candidate, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition is contesting the Vice President election because it is an "ideological battle". 

"Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, will be our Vice-Presidential candidate. We all know how he stood for the poor and protected the Constitution. This is an ideological battle, and all Opposition parties agreed, that’s why we are contesting the election. We have jointly decided to field a common candidate for the Vice-Presidential poll, and I’m happy that everyone agreed on one name; it’s a big moment for democracy," he said. 

"B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court."

"He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He has made many judgments if you read, will know that how he favored the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights," he added.

 

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:58 PM (IST)

