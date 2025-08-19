INDIA Bloc's Vice President Pick Puts TDP In Tight Spot: Regional Loyalty Vs NDA Dilemma

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Tuesday named Justice (Retired) B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election, setting the stage for a contest with NDA nominee and veteran Tamil leader CP Radhakrishnan. The choice has introduced a new layer of political complexity, particularly for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a crucial NDA ally governing Andhra Pradesh.

While the TDP had already extended its support to the NDA candidate, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s decision to field a highly respected jurist from Andhra Pradesh has placed Chandrababu Naidu-led party in a dilemma. Supporting Radhakrishnan may reaffirm loyalty to the BJP but ignoring the regional appeal of Sudershan Reddy could spark criticism at home—mirroring the situation the DMK faced when the NDA highlighted Radhakrishnan’s Tamil identity, reported NDTV.

The NDA had earlier used the Tamil Nadu card to pressure the DMK into backing Radhakrishnan, though the party refused to be swayed by linguistic sentiment. Political observers note that regional identity has historically influenced such elections. A notable example came in 2007 when the Shiv Sena broke with the NDA to back UPA nominee Pratibha Patil, citing her Maharashtrian roots.

Adding to the intrigue, Nara Lokesh—Naidu’s son and a state minister—had recently met Radhakrishnan and congratulated him on his nomination, signaling early TDP alignment with the NDA. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s move, however, has complicated this commitment.

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

Born on July 8, 1946, Sudershan Reddy began practicing law in 1971 after enrolling with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He served as government pleader at the Andhra Pradesh High Court (1988–90) and as legal adviser to Osmania University before being elevated as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995, as per Supreme Court of India.



He went on to become Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2007, where he served until his retirement in 2011.