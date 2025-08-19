Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc's Vice President Pick Puts TDP In Tight Spot: Regional Loyalty Vs NDA Dilemma

INDIA Bloc's Vice President Pick Puts TDP In Tight Spot: Regional Loyalty Vs NDA Dilemma

INDIA bloc's appointment creates a dilemma for TDP, an NDA ally, due to Sudershan Reddy's regional appeal in Andhra Pradesh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Tuesday named Justice (Retired) B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election, setting the stage for a contest with NDA nominee and veteran Tamil leader CP Radhakrishnan. The choice has introduced a new layer of political complexity, particularly for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a crucial NDA ally governing Andhra Pradesh.

While the TDP had already extended its support to the NDA candidate, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s decision to field a highly respected jurist from Andhra Pradesh has placed Chandrababu Naidu-led party in a dilemma. Supporting Radhakrishnan may reaffirm loyalty to the BJP but ignoring the regional appeal of Sudershan Reddy could spark criticism at home—mirroring the situation the DMK faced when the NDA highlighted Radhakrishnan’s Tamil identity, reported NDTV.

The NDA had earlier used the Tamil Nadu card to pressure the DMK into backing Radhakrishnan, though the party refused to be swayed by linguistic sentiment. Political observers note that regional identity has historically influenced such elections. A notable example came in 2007 when the Shiv Sena broke with the NDA to back UPA nominee Pratibha Patil, citing her Maharashtrian roots.

Adding to the intrigue, Nara Lokesh—Naidu’s son and a state minister—had recently met Radhakrishnan and congratulated him on his nomination, signaling early TDP alignment with the NDA. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s move, however, has complicated this commitment.

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

Born on July 8, 1946, Sudershan Reddy began practicing law in 1971 after enrolling with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He served as government pleader at the Andhra Pradesh High Court (1988–90) and as legal adviser to Osmania University before being elevated as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995, as per Supreme Court of India.

He went on to become Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2007, where he served until his retirement in 2011.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh TDP Sudershan Reddy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Cities
'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
'A Good Sign That...': Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
Cities
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
South Cinema
Gulshan Devaiah’s Intense First Look As Kulashekara Unveiled In Kantara: Chapter 1
Kantara: Chapter 1 First Look: Gulshan Devaiah Transforms Into Kulashekara
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget