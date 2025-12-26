BJP National President Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara On Veer Baal Diwas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBJP National President Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara On Veer Baal Diwas

BJP leaders prayed at Bangla Sahib on Veer Baal Diwas as PM Modi honoured the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.

By : ANI | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
New Delhi: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Friday offered prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi on the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas'

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Today, national working president Nitin Nabin came to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib...Veer Baal Diwas is being observed across the country today... The Delhi government and all governments of the country will hold gatherings dedicated to the Sahibzadas at various places today."

In a post on X, Nitin Nabin said that Vir Sahibzada's unparalleled sacrifice stands as the supreme symbol of valour.
"On the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, I offer countless salutations to the Sahibzadas. Their unparalleled sacrifice, made by standing firm in the face of tyranny to protect religion, truth, and national values, stands as the supreme symbol of valour, courage, and inner strength in Indian history," he said.
"Their sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to remain steadfast in character, patriotism, and the path of duty," he added.
Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to the Sahibzades, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

He said the day honours the unwavering faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which continue to inspire generations. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations."
The Prime Minister will participate in the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' today at around 12:15 PM at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release
To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Government of India is organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and valour of the young heroes of India's history.

The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, and poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others. On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
