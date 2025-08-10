Fire Breaks Out During Aarti At Varanasi's Atma Veereshwar Temple, Priest Among 7 Injured

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out During Aarti At Varanasi's Atma Veereshwar Temple, Priest Among 7 Injured

Minister Dayashankar Mishra and the District Magistrate visited the injured to assess the situation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 07:21 AM (IST)

At least seven people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at Varanasi's Atma Veereshwar Temple late Saturday evening.

According to local media reports, a lit diya during the aarti fell, triggering the fire, which caused panic among the devotees on the last day of saawan. 

The temple priest was among seven people who suffered burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital. All the injured devotees are undergoing medical treatment at JS Memorial Hospital in Mahmoorganj. 

The injured have been identified as Baikunthnath Mishra, Prince Pandey, Saanidhya Mishra, Shivanya Mishra, Dev Narayan Pandey, Satyam Pandey, and Krishna Roop, according to a Jagran report. 

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Mishra and District Magistrate met with the injured people and took stock of the situation upon receiving the information about the mishap. 

 

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 07:21 AM (IST)
