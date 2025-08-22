Temporary Lake On Yamuna Floods Residential Areas In Syanchatti, Drone Video Captures Impact

A temporary lake has formed on the Yamuna River near Syanchatti in Barkot tehsil of Uttarkashi district, triggering concerns after water entered nearby residential areas. The district administration has immediately swung into action, closely monitoring the situation through drone surveillance to ensure the safety of residents.

District Administration On Ground, Monitoring Situation

Officials confirmed that the lake was created due to debris blocking the river’s flow at Syanchatti in the Yamuna Valley. With rising water levels affecting residential zones, precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any escalation. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is at the site, carrying out on-ground inspections and overseeing the response operations.

People should not panic. All safety measures are being taken, and necessary steps will be carried out as soon as conditions are favorable to release the water, Arya reassured residents while speaking to the media.

All Agencies Deployed For Emergency Response

The administration has mobilised multiple departments to manage the crisis. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Health, Revenue, Police, Food Supply, and the Public Works Department (PWD) have reached the site. Their joint focus is to safely open the artificial lake and restore the natural flow of the Yamuna River.

The district administration has emphasised that the artificial barrier is under constant watch, and efforts are being made to clear the debris without posing further risk to the communities downstream.

Relief Measures And Safety Assurances

Officials have assured residents that adequate arrangements are in place to safeguard lives and property. Emergency teams are on standby, while drone monitoring continues around the clock to track any changes in water levels or structural shifts in the temporary lake.