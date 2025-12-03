Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Technical Glitches Hit IndiGo As 150 Flights Get Cancelled, Airline Says 'We Are Sorry'

Technical Glitches Hit IndiGo As 150 Flights Get Cancelled, Airline Says ‘We Are Sorry’

IndiGo urged customers to check their latest flight status at goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before travelling to the airport to minimise inconvenience.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
IndiGo issued a formal apology on Wednesday evening after at least 150 flights were cancelled and several more were delayed across major airports in the country, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Travellers reported long queues, chaotic terminals and confusion triggered by widespread disruptions linked to a technical glitch in check-in systems and other operational challenges. IndiGo confirmed that its network had been severely affected for two consecutive days and announced that it has begun “calibrated adjustments” to stabilise flight schedules over the next 48 hours, aiming to restore punctuality and normal operations.

IndiGo Cites ‘Unforeseen Operational Challenges’

In a detailed statement issued at 6:10 pm, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

The airline attributed the large-scale disruption to a combination of “unforeseen operational challenges”. These included minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions and increased congestion in the aviation system. IndiGo further stated that the implementation of updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) crew rostering rules had a “negative compounding impact” on operations in a way that “was not feasible to be anticipated”.

Airline Begins 48-Hour Schedule Adjustments

To stabilise its operations, IndiGo said it has “initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules” to contain delays and cancellations. The airline added, “These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network.”

The airline also stressed that teams were working around the clock to ease the situation. “Consistent efforts are underway to ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said. Passengers affected by cancellations are being offered either alternate travel arrangements or refunds, depending on eligibility.

IndiGo urged customers to check their latest flight status at goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before travelling to the airport to minimise inconvenience.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and remain fully committed to minimising disruption and supporting our customers through this period,” the spokesperson added.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
IndiGo Indigo Flights Delayed IndiGo Tec Glitch Indigo Technical Glitch
