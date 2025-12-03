'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Asim Munir’s alleged desire for conflict with India has triggered sharp criticism from Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking to Sky News on The World with Yalda Hakim, Aleema accused the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of being a “radicalised Islamist” and “Islamic conservatist” who “yearns for a war with India.” She contrasted this with Imran Khan’s “pure liberal” stance, insisting he consistently attempts to build cordial relations with India and even with the BJP whenever he is in power, unlike Asim Munir, whose ideology, she claimed, sparks confrontation.

Aleema Calls Asim Munir “Radicalised Islamist”

Aleema Khan went all out against Asim Munir while discussing the reasons behind the India-Pakistan war in May. She said, “Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservatist. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam.”

Comparing him with her brother, she added that “whenever Imran Khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even BJP.” She claimed that under Munir’s leadership, “there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer.”

Aleema also referred to Imran Khan as an “asset” and urged Western countries to intensify efforts to secure his release.

India-Pakistan War & Operation Sindoor

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepalese national. India stated that Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure alone and did not focus on Pakistani military or civilian establishments.

The feud between Imran Khan and Asim Munir dates back to 2019, when Munir reportedly showed interest in probing corruption allegations involving Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and her circle. Khan removed him from the post of ISI Director General only eight months into what was supposed to be a three-year tenure. The army gave no explanation for the reshuffle.

Imran Khan’s Jail Conditions & Family Allegations

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has been imprisoned since August 2023 following multiple convictions and remains in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Rumours about his health intensified after the family alleged they had been denied contact with him for over a month.

After a recent 20-minute meeting, his sister Dr Uzma Khanum said the former PM was being “mentally tortured.”

She said: “Alhamdulillah, he is all right… but he was angry about being mentally tortured. He is locked in his cell all day… can only step out for short periods. And he can't communicate with anyone.”

According to her, Imran Khan blamed General Asim Munir for his incarceration. Aleema insists Pakistani authorities are isolating him to “suppress the people of Pakistan.”