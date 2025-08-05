A cloudburst in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river led to massive flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Several people are feared missing as houses and hotels were swept away in the raging waters.

The Army said that the landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately four kilometres from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today. At least 150 personnel have been deployed to undertake the rescue operations.

So far, around 15–20 individuals have been successfully evacuated. The injured were rushed to the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil to receive prompt medical treatment.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to locate and evacuate any remaining stranded persons. The situation is under continuous monitoring, and the Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected civilians," the Army said.

Teams from ITBP and NDRF have been directed to reach the spot. A 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site to assist in the rescue operations, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the severe damage caused by the cloudburst in Dharali. Uttarakhand CM took to X to inform he is in constant touch with the officials concerned and is closely monitoring the situation.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Dhami wrote on X.



About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He further said that around 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

Videos from the area where the cloudburst took place showed a torrent of water rushing down. There was panic in villages in the area, with people screaming and scrambling for dry ground.

Uttarkashi Police also took to X to confirm teh disaster, adivising people to maintain a safe distance from the Kheer Gad river in the Harsil area.

"In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site," it said in a post on X.

"Ensure that you, children, and livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river," it added.

In a post on X, Army's Surya Command said that Ibex bridge were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold. The Army stands resolute in support of our citizens during this natural calamity," the post read.