Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video

Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district caused devastating flash floods in Dharali, sweeping away houses and hotels, with several people feared missing. Rescue operations are underway by ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and the army. The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation and relief efforts are ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 04:03 PM (IST)

A cloudburst in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river led to massive flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Several people are feared missing as houses and hotels were swept away in the raging waters.

The Army said that the landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately four kilometres from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today. At least 150 personnel have been deployed to undertake the rescue operations.  

So far, around 15–20 individuals have been successfully evacuated. The injured were rushed to the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil to receive prompt medical treatment. 

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to locate and evacuate any remaining stranded persons. The situation is under continuous monitoring, and the Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected civilians," the Army said.

Teams from ITBP and NDRF have been directed to reach the spot. A 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site to assist in the rescue operations, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the severe damage caused by the cloudburst in Dharali. Uttarakhand CM took to X to inform he is in constant touch with the officials concerned and is closely monitoring the situation.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing.  In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Dhami wrote on X.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI.  He further said that around 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

Videos from the area where the cloudburst took place showed a torrent of water rushing down. There was panic in villages in the area, with people screaming and scrambling for dry ground. 

Uttarkashi Police also took to X to confirm teh disaster, adivising people to maintain a safe distance from the Kheer Gad river in the Harsil area.  

"In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site," it said in a post on X.

"Ensure that you, children, and livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river," it added. 

In a post on X, Army's Surya Command said that Ibex bridge were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold. The Army stands resolute in support of our citizens during this natural calamity," the post read.

 

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
ITBP Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami NDRF AMIT SHAH Uttarkashi Cloudburst Dharali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget