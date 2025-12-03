Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside a single-judge order that had cancelled the appointments of 32,000 primary teachers linked to the cash-for-jobs scam. The teachers were recruited through the 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

A division bench ruled that not all appointments were proven irregular and noted that scrapping jobs after nine years would cause severe hardship to the teachers and their families.

The division bench led by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty said it was not inclined to uphold the single-judge order, noting that irregularities were not established across all appointments.

“There must have been a possibility of systemic malice, assessment of data doesn’t point to the same… A group of unsuccessful candidates cannot be allowed to damage the entire system. A job taken away after 9 years of service would cause insurmountable difficulty,” the bench observed, according to Live Law.

Court-monitored investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) flagged 264 irregular appointments, with a further 96 coming under scrutiny. The bench said that cancelling the entire recruitment on this basis would be disproportionate and unjustified.

The single bench had earlier cited the absence of an aptitude test, the use of an external agency, and allegations of cash-for-jobs as grounds for scrapping all appointments.

The case stemmed from petitions alleging large-scale irregularities in the 2014 recruitment process. The matter reached the division bench after an earlier bench halted proceedings following a judge’s recusal, with formal hearings commencing in April 2025.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court separately upheld the cancellation of over 25,000 school jobs linked to the 2016 recruitment panel of the West Bengal School Service Commission.