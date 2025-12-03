Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli has scored his 53rd ODI century, playing in the second India vs South Africa 50-over fixture of the three-match bilateral series.

With this inning, he has broken his own record for most ODI tons in history, going four centuries clear of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who is at the second spot with 49 100s.

Kohli hit the figure after facing 90 balls today, reaching it through a combination of regular strike rotation and boundary-hitting.

Most ODI Centuries: Top 5 Players

These players have scored the most centuries in the 50-over format.

1) Virat Kohli (India) - 53

2) Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 49

3) Rohit Sharma (India) - 33

4) Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 30

5) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 28

Virat Kohli is the only active player among the top 5, and with him showing no signs of slowing down, could take the tally even further ahead by the time he hangs up his boots.

He now also has the most 100s across all formats, among active players at 84 centuries. Behind him is England's Joe Root.

Top 5 Active Players With Most 100s

Virat Kohli stands alone at the top, well ahead of his peers in international cricket with most tons overall. Here's a look at the top 5:

1) Virat Kohli (India) - 84

2) Joe Root (England) - 58

3) Rohit Sharma (India) - 50

4) Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 48

5) Steve Smith (Australia) - 48

Ruturaj Gaikwad also achieved a major career milestone today in the second India vs South Africa ODI.

He smashed his maiden century for the senior Indian national team. While he has scored hundreds for India A in the past, today's outing marks his first-ever ODI ton at the highest level.

Gaikwad reached the landmark in just 77 balls at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, piling up 12 fours and 2 sixes in a superbly composed knock, and formed a 195-run partnership with Kohli.

