Dehradun, Oct 21 (PTI) Air quality in Uttarakhand during Diwali this year saw a significant improvement compared to last year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most cities being in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories.

On Diwali, October 20, Dehradun recorded an AQI of 128 (moderate), compared to 269 (poor) in 2024. Similarly, the AQI in Kashipur was 168 (moderate) and 54 (satisfactory) in Rishikesh, compared to 269 (poor) and 175 (moderate) last year, respectively.

Similarly, this year the AQI was 66 (satisfactory) in Tehri and moderate in Roorkee (190), Haldwani (198) and Nainital (111).

Compared to other places, Uttarakhand cities fared much better. The national capital, Delhi, recorded an AQI of 351 (very poor) during Diwali this year, followed by Lucknow at 250, Patna at 226 and Bhopal at 235 (poor).

A government statement issued here attributed the improvement in AQI to technology-based measures, administrative activism and cooperation from the general public.

"This year's results prove that real change is possible through innovation, awareness, and collective participation," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, according to the statement.

R K Sudhanshu, chairman, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, also stated that this year's clean Diwali was the result of collective efforts.

Sudhanshu said, "Water spraying from drones, new mechanical sweeping machines and public awareness campaigns in schools and colleges have shown significant impact."

