Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUttarakhand's AQI Sees Significant Improvement On Diwali; Air Quality In Most Cities 'Satisfactory'

Uttarakhand's AQI Sees Significant Improvement On Diwali; Air Quality In Most Cities 'Satisfactory'

On Diwali, October 20, Dehradun recorded an AQI of 128 (moderate), compared to 269 (poor) in 2024.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dehradun, Oct 21 (PTI) Air quality in Uttarakhand during Diwali this year saw a significant improvement compared to last year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most cities being in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories.

On Diwali, October 20, Dehradun recorded an AQI of 128 (moderate), compared to 269 (poor) in 2024. Similarly, the AQI in Kashipur was 168 (moderate) and 54 (satisfactory) in Rishikesh, compared to 269 (poor) and 175 (moderate) last year, respectively.

Similarly, this year the AQI was 66 (satisfactory) in Tehri and moderate in Roorkee (190), Haldwani (198) and Nainital (111).

Compared to other places, Uttarakhand cities fared much better. The national capital, Delhi, recorded an AQI of 351 (very poor) during Diwali this year, followed by Lucknow at 250, Patna at 226 and Bhopal at 235 (poor).

A government statement issued here attributed the improvement in AQI to technology-based measures, administrative activism and cooperation from the general public.

"This year's results prove that real change is possible through innovation, awareness, and collective participation," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, according to the statement.

R K Sudhanshu, chairman, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, also stated that this year's clean Diwali was the result of collective efforts.

Sudhanshu said, "Water spraying from drones, new mechanical sweeping machines and public awareness campaigns in schools and colleges have shown significant impact." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Dehradun Diwali 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget