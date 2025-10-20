PM Modi Calls On President Murmu, Meets VP Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Greetings

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings.

The President of India in a social media post said, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings."

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended Diwali greetings to the nation. Sharing an X post, President Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visted the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar this year.

PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel.

"Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address to the soldiers.

PM Modi calls on V-P CP Radhakrishnan, exchanges deepawali greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave on Monday. The Vice-President warmly received the Prime Minister, and the two leaders exchanged Deepawali greetings on the occasion, Vice President's Secretariat said in a release.

Official X account of V-P said in a message, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan warmly received Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Vice-President's Enclave today and exchanged Deepawali greetings."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday morning extended warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and hearty wishes to all Indians and friends of India, both in the country and abroad. Deepawali celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Deepawali is the time when values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity so deeply ingrained in our civilizational ethos becomes profoundly evident when we share and extend our support towards the needy and underprivileged sections," Vice President Radhakrishnan said in a message posted on X.

The Vice President stated that citizens must adopt positivity and Dharma "not only for our own individual good but also for the overall progress of the Nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali wishes to the people of India. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

