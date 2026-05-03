'I am Very Troubled, Difficult To Live': Delhi Judge’s Last Call To Father Before Death

A Delhi Judicial Services officer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Safdarjung area of New Delhi, police said on Saturday, with preliminary findings pointing to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar Sharma (30), is suspected to have died by hanging. Police said a team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call from his brother-in-law and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

“No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings,” a senior officer said.

Distress Call Hours Before Death

Family members have, however, alleged that Sharma had been under mental distress and had spoken about harassment in the days leading up to his death, PTI reported.

According to relatives, Sharma called his father, Prem Sharma, around 10 PM on the night of the incident and expressed anguish.

“He told his father, 'I am very troubled and it has become difficult for me to live. I've been harassed for two months',” a relative claimed, citing the father’s account.

The family said Prem Sharma rushed from Alwar and reached the residence around midnight after receiving the call.

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Alleged Dispute And Sequence Of Events

Relatives alleged that Sharma had a dispute with his wife, who is also a judicial officer, shortly before the incident. According to their account, an argument took place inside the house.

“His wife was very angry and was shouting, while Aman was crying. Then suddenly everything went quiet,” a family member alleged.

When Sharma could not be located later, his phone was found ringing inside a locked bathroom. Neighbours were alerted, and access was gained through a rear window, the report said.

“Someone broke the glass pane and saw Aman hanging with a dupatta. He was brought down and taken to hospital,” the relative said.

He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Family Raises Questions, Probe Continues

The family has raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the death, alleging harassment and difficulties in contacting certain individuals present at the residence.

Police said statements of all concerned persons are being recorded and the case is being examined from multiple angles.

Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services in June 2021 after graduating from Symbiosis Law School. He was serving as Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts since October 2025.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.