CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Gets Grand Midnight Welcome From Kashipur To Khatima, Crowds Line Route

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was greeted with an enthusiastic reception late on Monday night as he travelled from Kashipur to Khatima, with large crowds gathering across multiple towns to welcome him.

From Bajpur to Nanakmatta, the route turned vibrant as BJP workers and local residents assembled in significant numbers, creating a celebratory atmosphere that stretched across the district.

Crowds, Slogans and Festive Spirit Mark Journey

The Chief Minister’s convoy passed through Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, Sitarganj and Nanakmatta, where people lined the roads despite the late hour. At several points, supporters showered flowers, beat traditional drums and raised slogans, reflecting visible enthusiasm on the ground.

The scenes resembled a festival, with supporters turning out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and express their support.



Dhami Credits Public Support to Welfare Policies

Responding to the warm reception, Dhami expressed gratitude to the people, saying the welcome symbolised public faith in the government’s welfare-driven approach.

“This affection is not for me alone, but a reflection of the people’s trust in our policies,” he said.

He added that such overwhelming support strengthens his resolve and motivates him to continue working towards inclusive and holistic development across Uttarakhand.



Momentum Builds on the Ground

The large turnout along the route underscores the BJP’s grassroots presence in the region, with the show of support adding momentum to the party’s outreach efforts.