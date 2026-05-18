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HomeCitiesDelhi CM, Ministers Commute By Metro As Part Of Fuel-Saving Initiative

Delhi CM, Ministers Commute By Metro As Part Of Fuel-Saving Initiative

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh travelled by Delhi Metro to Ram Krishna Ashram Marg station as part of the government's "Monday Metro".

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:13 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Under the 'Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan' campaign to save fuel, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet, and senior government officers took a metro on their way to office on Monday.

Gupta boarded the metro from Kashmere Gate station on the Violet Line near her Jan Sewa Sadan residence on Raj Niwas Marg, along with Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Singh Indraj, and reached ITO station near Delhi Secretariat.

"I want to urge all Delhi residents to use public transport, which will not only save fuel but also help fighting pollution and traffic jams. Delhi government is working to strengthen public transport and remove last-mile connectivity issues," she told reporters at ITO metro station.

Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Singh also took the metro to reach their destinations.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh travelled by Delhi Metro to Ram Krishna Ashram Marg station as part of the government's "Monday Metro".

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took the metro to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

The Delhi government has also announced two-day work-from-home for its employees, no car day, virtual meetings, reduced use of official vehicles, as parts of nationwide efforts to save petroleum products amid uncertainties in West Asia. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 May 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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