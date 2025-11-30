Uttarakhand Hit By 3.7-Magnitude Earthquake In Chamoli, Tremors Recorded At 5km Depth

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occured at a depth of 5km.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 30/11/2025 10:27:07 IST, Lat: 30.19 N, Long: 79.48 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the NCS said on X.

Further details are awaited.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)