Uttarakhand has achieved a significant financial milestone, with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India confirming a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore for the financial year 2022–23. This historic achievement marks the state’s entry into the group of Indian states that reported a revenue surplus during the same period.

According to the CAG’s findings, this surplus is a clear reflection of Uttarakhand’s improved fiscal health, showcasing the government’s efforts toward better economic planning and financial discipline.

From BIMARU Tag To Strong Fiscal Management

The report highlights how Uttarakhand, once associated with the “BIMARU” category, has transformed into a state demonstrating robust financial management. The transition underscores the success of reforms aimed at streamlining expenditure and ensuring transparent governance. The state’s improved economic position is being seen as a major step toward stability and growth.

Prudent Governance And Transparent Policies

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami credited the achievement to effective governance and policy reforms. “This achievement recorded in the CAG report is the result of Uttarakhand’s good governance policies. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India,’ we have taken concrete steps to strengthen the state financially,” he said.

He added that the revenue surplus is more than just a statistical milestone. “This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future. Moving forward with a policy of transparency, accountability, and financial discipline, the government is working with the resolve to make Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state,” Dhami stated.

Path Toward Economic Self-Reliance

The CAG’s confirmation has not only validated Uttarakhand’s progress but also boosted confidence in the state’s future trajectory. With a focus on fiscal discipline and good governance, Uttarakhand is aiming to position itself as a model of economic growth in the coming years.