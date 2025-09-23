Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUttar Pradesh Tops CAG Report 2025 With ₹37,000 Crore Surplus, Outshines Other States

Uttar Pradesh tops CAG report with ₹37,000 crore revenue surplus, doubling budget in 8 years and showcasing record GSDP growth under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Once criticised as a “BIMARU” state, Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing economies. The latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlights a remarkable shift in the state’s financial trajectory. In FY 2023, Uttar Pradesh posted a record revenue surplus of ₹37,000 crore, the highest among all Indian states.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath Performs Kalash Sthapana At Gorakhpeeth As Navratri Begins With Grand Rituals

UP Leads With Strong Revenue Growth

According to the CAG review of state finances over the past decade, 16 states currently earn more than they spend. Uttar Pradesh stands at the top, followed by Gujarat (₹19,856 crore), Odisha (₹15,560 crore), and Jharkhand (₹13,920 crore). Notably, 10 of these surplus states are governed by the BJP.

Revenue Deficits Persist In 12 States

In contrast, 12 states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal continue to run revenue deficits. Andhra Pradesh alone reported a shortfall of over ₹43,000 crore, making it the worst performer in this category.

States Dependent On Central Grants

The CAG report points out that West Bengal, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab remain heavily dependent on Central revenue deficit grants. West Bengal accounted for 16% of such grants in FY 2023, followed closely by Kerala (15%) and Andhra Pradesh (12%).

Strong Tax Base Fuels Growth

Meanwhile, states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana strengthened their own tax revenue streams, contributing over 70% of their total income from state taxes and non-tax sources. State GST (SGST), excise duties, and VAT on fuel and liquor remain the biggest contributors.

UP’s Economic Transformation Under Yogi Adityanath

  • Tax Collection: In 2012-13, state tax revenue stood at Rs 54,000 crore, rising to Rs 85,000 crore by 2016-17—an increase of Rs 31,000 crore in five years. Under the Yogi government, tax collections jumped from Rs 95,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2,25,000 crore in 2024-25—an increase of over Rs 1.3 lakh crore in eight years.
  • Budget Size: The state budget grew from Rs 2.0 lakh crore in 2012-13 to Rs 3.46 lakh crore in 2016-17, an increase of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. In contrast, under Yogi Adityanath, the budget expanded from Rs 3.84 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 8.0 lakh crore in 2025-26—more than doubling in just eight years.
  • Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP): The state’s GSDP was about Rs 8 lakh crore in 2012-13 and reached Rs 12.5 lakh crore in 2016-17, showing growth of Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Under the current government, GSDP rose from Rs 13.6 lakh crore in 2017-18 to a projected Rs 30 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking an unprecedented increase of Rs 16.4 lakh crore in eight years.

The CAG report concludes that Uttar Pradesh, once seen as economically lagging, is now advancing at twice the national pace under its “double-engine” governance model.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh CAG Report UP Revenue Surplus 2025 UP Economic Growth
