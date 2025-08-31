Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAbove-Normal Rainfall Likely In September, IMD Warns Of Flood, Landslide Risks

Above-Normal Rainfall Likely In September, IMD Warns Of Flood, Landslide Risks

Northwest India experienced record-breaking August rainfall, contributing to severe flooding. Temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal in western and southern India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India is likely to witness above-normal rainfall in September, closing a monsoon season already marked by devastating floods, landslides and widespread damage in several states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

According to the forecast, rainfall for the month is expected to exceed 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. Most regions are set to record normal to above-normal rain, though parts of the northeast and east, areas of extreme south peninsular India, and some pockets in northwest India may see below-normal precipitation.

Warning for Northern States

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra cautioned that heavy showers could trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand, while also disrupting normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

“Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded, which will affect cities and towns downstream. We should keep this in mind,” Mohapatra said.

He added that intense downpours are also expected in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh, raising concerns about waterlogging and possible floods.

Temperature Outlook

The IMD said average maximum temperatures during September are likely to remain normal to below normal across many parts of west-central, northwest and southern India. However, they are expected to be above normal in several areas of east-central, east and northeast India, along with parts of northwest India and the western coastal belt.

Long-Term Trends

IMD data shows a slight increasing trend in September rainfall since 1980, with exceptions in years such as 1986, 1991, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015 and 2019, when rainfall was below average.

August Records Broken in Northwest India

The weather agency also noted that northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August — the highest for the month since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901.

The region has experienced excess rainfall throughout this year’s monsoon season. June recorded 111 mm, 42 per cent above normal, while July saw 237.4 mm, 13 per cent above normal. August rainfall exceeded the average of 197.1 mm by 34.5 per cent.

Cumulatively, northwest India received 614.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 27 per cent above the long-term normal of 484.9 mm.

This unusually high rainfall has already fuelled extreme weather events across the region. Punjab endured its worst flooding in decades, with swollen rivers breaching canals, inundating vast stretches of farmland, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Monsoon IMD
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Television
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
Cities
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget