Woman's Rs 50 Lakh Worth Of Jewellery Goes Missing From Bank Locker In Kanpur

A woman in Kanpur has alleged that jewellery and other valuables worth nearly Rs 50 lakh that she had stored in a bank locker were missing when she accessed it after several years.

According to her complaint, she had opened the locker in 2003 at the Swaroop Nagar branch of the then State Bank of Travancore (SBT). The bank was later merged with the State Bank of India (SBI) in 2017 as part of the consolidation of SBI's associate banks. The woman claimed she had deposited gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 50 lakh in the locker.

Locker Accessed After Several Years

Following her husband's death, the woman shifted to Lucknow and could not visit the bank branch regularly. However, locker charges continued to be deducted from her bank account, leading her to believe that the locker was still active.

When she recently contacted the bank to access the locker, officials initially told her that the relevant records were not readily available due to the merger. After the bank traced and verified the necessary details, she was permitted to open the locker. However, the locker was found empty.

FIR Registered Against Bank Officials

The woman subsequently approached the police and alleged that the jewellery and other valuables she had stored in the locker were missing. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station against the branch manager and other bank employees.

During the initial investigation, police found records suggesting that the locker had been accessed previously. Investigators are examining the bank's records, locker access registers, CCTV footage and other documents to establish when the locker was opened and how the valuables went missing.

The investigation is underway, with police seeking to determine who accessed the locker and whether any lapses occurred in the bank's record-keeping or locker security.