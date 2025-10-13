Uttar Pradesh has secured global recognition after being awarded the Best Spiritual Tourism Destination at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025 held in Portugal. The honour celebrates the state’s remarkable spiritual legacy and its growing global prominence as the heartland of Indian faith and devotion.

Puneet R. Kundal, Ambassador of India to Portugal, accepted the award on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government during a ceremony hosted at the Troia Design Hotel in Lisbon. The recognition is seen as a major milestone for the state, home to revered pilgrimage sites such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot—destinations that draw millions of devotees and tourists every year.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a global centre for spiritual and experiential tourism, combining its rich cultural heritage with modern infrastructure, officials said. Events like Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, and Rangotsav in Barsana have not only revitalised traditional religious tourism but also brought international attention to the state’s vibrant cultural landscape.

“Reflection of Heritage and Global Inspiration”: Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh hailed the achievement, saying, “This award is a reflection of Uttar Pradesh’s unmatched spiritual and cultural heritage that continues to inspire global travellers. It reinforces our commitment to preserving sacred traditions while creating world-class experiences for pilgrims and tourists alike.”

Officials said the recognition strengthens the ongoing efforts under the Vision Viksit UP @2047 framework, which aims to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s leading tourism destination—where spirituality, heritage, and hospitality converge to offer visitors a transformative experience.