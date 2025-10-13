Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Bags Best Spiritual Tourism Destination Honour In Portugal, Minister Calls It 'Reflection Of Unmatched Heritage'

UP Bags Best Spiritual Tourism Destination Honour In Portugal, Minister Calls It 'Reflection Of Unmatched Heritage'

Uttar Pradesh won the Best Spiritual Tourism Destination award at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025 in Portugal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh has secured global recognition after being awarded the Best Spiritual Tourism Destination at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025 held in Portugal. The honour celebrates the state’s remarkable spiritual legacy and its growing global prominence as the heartland of Indian faith and devotion.

Puneet R. Kundal, Ambassador of India to Portugal, accepted the award on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government during a ceremony hosted at the Troia Design Hotel in Lisbon. The recognition is seen as a major milestone for the state, home to revered pilgrimage sites such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot—destinations that draw millions of devotees and tourists every year.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a global centre for spiritual and experiential tourism, combining its rich cultural heritage with modern infrastructure, officials said. Events like Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, and Rangotsav in Barsana have not only revitalised traditional religious tourism but also brought international attention to the state’s vibrant cultural landscape.

“Reflection of Heritage and Global Inspiration”: Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh hailed the achievement, saying, “This award is a reflection of Uttar Pradesh’s unmatched spiritual and cultural heritage that continues to inspire global travellers. It reinforces our commitment to preserving sacred traditions while creating world-class experiences for pilgrims and tourists alike.”

Officials said the recognition strengthens the ongoing efforts under the Vision Viksit UP @2047 framework, which aims to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s leading tourism destination—where spirituality, heritage, and hospitality converge to offer visitors a transformative experience.

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tourism UP News Portugal UP UTTAR PRADESH Spiritual Tourism
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget