Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated the state government’s dedication to filling vacant posts and ensuring fair recruitment. Speaking to ABP News, he highlighted that over the past four years, 25,000 appointments have been made without any paper leaks or cheating. “To fulfil the dreams of the youth, I am ready to give my life if required,” CM Dhami said.

Speaking to ABP News Political Editor Megha Prasad about the recent Subordinate Services Selection Commission (SSSC) examination case, Dhami clarified, “This is not a paper leak but a case of cheating. The law is taking its course in this matter.”

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami On ‘Nakal Jihad’ Comment

Addressing allegations that he had communalised the recruitment issue by calling it a “cheating jihad,” the Chief Minister stated, “I accept that I said it. This is an attempt to derail the process, that is why I termed it jihad. This is not a paper leak but an attempt to malign the recruitment process. It is a planned effort. Twelve questions were leaked; this is a case of cheating.”

When asked whether he would have used a different term if the accused were Hindu, Dhami responded, “I did not refer to any specific community. I said it is a kind of conspiracy. If there was a paper leak, the exam starting at 11 AM would have had questions leaked at 9 AM. As of now, the investigation is being conducted by the CBI and SIT. Other aspects will emerge during the inquiry.”

He described the mechanics of the alleged cheating: the accused hid a mobile phone in his socks to send photos of 12 questions to his sister, who then circulated them further. “As long as the exam was ongoing, the papers did not leave the venue. Once it ended at 1 PM, the commotion over the leaked questions began around 1:25–1:30 PM,” Dhami explained.

CM Dhami On Anti-Cheating Measures and Governance

The Chief Minister assured that the government’s anti-cheating laws are stringent and fair. “When someone’s intention is to harm the process rather than succeed, the law will act. Our policy and intent are impeccable. Had there been lapses, we would have seen such cases in the past four years, but none occurred because we have carried out our duties honestly,” he said.

On the political dimensions of the recruitment controversy, Dhami added, “This is a political field, and it is not appropriate for me to criticise their perspective. My focus has always been to communicate with students. It took us some time to explain matters to them.”

CM Dhami On 'Bulldozer Action', Role Of Construction In Natural Disasters

On the state’s recent bulldozer actions against illegal encroachments, Dhami said, “Wherever encroachment occurred, action was taken as per rules. We asked people to remove structures themselves; otherwise, we would do so.”

Regarding natural disasters, he highlighted the impact of climate change: “The disasters in Dharali and Tharali did not involve any construction work. In Rudraprayag, no construction exists around Chenagarh. In Kapkot, where five lives were lost, no construction was involved.”

Addressing perceived tensions between the plains and hilly regions, the CM stated, “We are pursuing integrated development across the state. There is no conflict between plains and hills. We follow PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. If there had been any rift, election results would have reflected it. For the first time in history, under PM Modi, the BJP government was re-elected in Uttarakhand.”

Uttarakhand has been consistently affected by a series of significant natural disasters in recent years, primarily due to its geological fragility and heavy monsoon rains. The most devastating recent events occurred during the monsoon, including a powerful flash flood and mudslide in Dharali, Uttarkashi district in August, which resulted in several casualties and missing persons, and swept away numerous structures.

This was followed by more landslides and flooding in Chamoli district in September, which destroyed homes and caused more injuries and disappearances.

Prior to this, the state faced the alarming Joshimath land subsidence crisis in 2023, where hundreds of buildings developed cracks, necessitating large-scale evacuations, and the dramatic Silkyara tunnel collapse in November 2023, which trapped 41 workers. Additionally, the state is still recovering from the memory of the catastrophic 2021 Chamoli flash flood, which was caused by a massive ice and rock avalanche and destroyed two hydropower projects, killing over 200 people.