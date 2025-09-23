Yogi Adityanath Performs Kalash Sthapana At Gorakhpeeth As Navratri Begins With Grand Rituals

The sacred precincts of Gorakhpeeth, one of India's most revered spiritual centres, witnessed a spiritually charged atmosphere on Monday, marking the first day of Sharadiya Navratri (Pratipada). Devotees gathered in large numbers as Gorakhpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the traditional rituals dedicated to Maa Jagatjanani, praying for public welfare and universal well-being.

The day's ceremonies began with a grand Kalash Yatra, followed by the Kalash Sthapana, held at the Shaktipeeth on the first floor of the temple complex. The rituals, observed strictly in line with the traditions of the Peetha, unfolded in an atmosphere filled with Vedic chants and devotional energy.

जगज्जननी माँ दुर्गा की उपासना के महापर्व 'शारदीय नवरात्रि' के पावन शुभारंभ पर आज @Gorakhnathmndr परिसर स्थित श्री दुर्गा मंदिर में वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के मध्य विधि-विधान से कलश स्थापना की।



Spiritual Fervour Marks Kalash Yatra

The Kalash Yatra, held within the Gorakhnath Temple premises, was a striking blend of devotion and tradition. Led by Yogi Kamalnath, the temple's chief priest, the procession of saints and sages made its way to the sacred Bhim Sarovar. The air vibrated with the sound of bells, conch shells, trumpets, and bhajans dedicated to Goddess Durga.

The Kalash was then filled with sanctified water from Bhim Sarovar and carried back to the Shaktipeeth, where it was installed with traditional reverence.

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kalash Sthapana

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself carried the Kalash and placed it in the sanctum sanctorum, invoking Lord Varuna through the chanting of Vedic hymns. He then led the consecration of Maa Durga, Lord Shiva, and the divine trident of Guru Gorakhnath. The sacred rites also included the worship of Gauri and Ganesha, central deities of Navratri.

Scripture Recitation and Aarti Conclude Day One

The first day’s observances also marked the beginning of the recitation of the Shrimad Devi Bhagavatam and Sri Durga Saptashati, spiritual texts traditionally recited during Navratri. The ceremonies concluded with a grand aarti, followed by the distribution of prasad to all devotees present.