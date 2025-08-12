UP: 14 Arrested After Shrine 'Vandalised' In Bahraich Village

Bahraich (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A day after a Hindu place of worship was allegedly damaged in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police on Tuesday arrested 14 people in connection with the incident, officials said.

The incident took place in Padohiya village of the Mahsi area, when the shrine of village deity Gavat Mata was allegedly damaged, four neem trees were cut down and a Hanuman flag was allegedly inverted, they said.

The damaged platform of Gavat Mata has been repaired with public cooperation, the officials said.

Circle Officer Ravi Khokhar in a statement said that "based on the complaint of a sub-inspector, a case was registered on Monday against unknown persons under sections 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 324 (4) (damage to property) of the BNS and UP Protection of Trees Act.

To maintain law and order, police took 14 people into custody and interrogated them. After the interrogation, they were arrested and lodged in the district jail on the orders of the court, Khohar said.

"Local public representatives have demanded the arrangement of an alternative route for tazia procession, which passed from the area. The issue is being resolved by the local administration by talking to both the parties," he added.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Prasad said that over 100 angry villagers on Tuesday forced a police team, which reached the village to pick up the neem trees, to return.

Action will be taken against those illegally tried to prevent the police team, he said.

Local BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh alleged that police are not acting strictly due to which the courage of people with anti-Sanatan mentality is increasing.

Singh said that he will soon meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and apprise him of the ground reality in the village.

