Yogi Adityanath Govt Unveils New AYUSH Policy To Boost Industry, Research And Healthcare In UP

HomeCitiesYogi Adityanath Govt Unveils New AYUSH Policy To Boost Industry, Research And Healthcare In UP

The policy prioritises research, infrastructure development, and investment through incentives like subsidies and waivers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to roll out a new AYUSH Policy aimed at transforming Uttar Pradesh into one of India’s leading centres for traditional medicine and wellness. Officials said the policy is designed to strengthen AYUSH industries, expand healthcare services and attract major investment through a series of financial incentives and reforms.

Under the new strategy, AYUSH research will be prioritised to help the state emerge as a national hub for testing, certification and innovation in AYUSH medicines. The government also intends to improve facilities across AYUSH hospitals and streamline the functioning of the department through long-term development measures.

The upcoming policy includes several investor-friendly provisions such as capital subsidies, stamp duty waivers on land purchases and special concessions for greenfield projects. Officials said these steps are expected to accelerate the growth of the AYUSH industry and enhance its global visibility.

Principal Secretary of the AYUSH Department, Ranjan Kumar, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the creation of a comprehensive master plan to expand AYUSH-related businesses and position Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in the sector. The policy places special focus on traditional practices such as Panchakarma, Naturopathy and Wellness Centres to encourage wider adoption and business growth.

The government also plans to improve public access to AYUSH healthcare by promoting hospital and infrastructure development through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. New academic programmes linked to Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy and AYUSH hospital operations will be introduced to strengthen education and generate employment opportunities for young professionals.

Kumar said the broader objective is to enhance healthcare accessibility, improve the quality of AYUSH medicines and drive comprehensive sectoral development, including better staffing and modernised service delivery. New initiatives will be incorporated to improve on-ground implementation and align the system with the government’s long-term vision.

The policy will also work to present AYUSH services at a global level through expanded wellness offerings, with strong emphasis on Yoga, Panchakarma and other traditional therapies. Officials said these efforts are expected to significantly upgrade healthcare services and provide better facilities for citizens across the state.

With its new AYUSH Policy, Uttar Pradesh aims to strengthen its business ecosystem, expand its presence in the rapidly growing AYUSH sector and position itself as a major national and international hub for traditional medicine and wellness.

Ayush UP News Yogi Adityanath
