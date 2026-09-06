UP: Well Found Under Demolished Mosque In Saharanpur

A well has been found beneath the rubble of an alleged illegal mosque that was demolished on the premises of the collectorate in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. The well became visible after the debris from the demolished structure was cleared.

According to the administration, the mosque had been constructed over the well. Its discovery has now raised several questions about the history of the structure.

The administration has currently covered the well that emerged after the rubble was removed. Questions are being raised over who built the well and when it was constructed. It is also being questioned whether an existing well was covered before the mosque was built over it.

The answers to these questions are expected to emerge after the administration completes its investigation.

Saharanpur SDM Says Probe Will Determine Next Action

Saharanpur Sadar SDM Subodh Kumar, who visited the spot, told ABP News in an exclusive conversation that the mosque had been built over the well.

However, he said there is currently no information about who constructed the well or when it was built.

The SDM said the entire matter would be investigated and that further action would be taken by the administration based on the facts that emerge from the probe.