Rain Brings Relief Across Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For 25 Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rainfall brought significant heat relief across Uttar Pradesh regions.

IMD issued heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts for 25 districts statewide.

Lucknow expects clear weather; Noida, Ghaziabad anticipate clouds and rain.

Monsoon likely post-June 20; El Niño could weaken its impact.

Weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh turned pleasant following rainfall in several regions, with heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashing Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

The rainfall led to a drop in temperatures, while cool winds continued to blow through Saturday morning, providing relief from the intense heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several parts of the state on Saturday.

Rainfall Brings Relief From Heat

Over the past three days, weather conditions have changed across Uttar Pradesh, with rainfall reported from many districts and hailstorms occurring in some areas.

The changing weather pattern has brought relief from the severe heat and heatwave conditions that had affected large parts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, rainfall and lightning in 25 districts, stretching from Noida and Agra in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj and Varanasi in the eastern region.

Light rain showers are also likely at one or two places in around 30 districts across the state.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Scorching Heat As Rain And Strong Winds Cool Region

Lucknow To Remain Dry

In the state capital Lucknow, the weather is expected to remain largely clear on Saturday, with sunshine prevailing during the morning hours.

Some areas may witness partial cloud cover after 11 a.m., but there is no possibility of rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 37 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to witness cloud movement throughout the day, with thunderstorms and rain possible at isolated locations after noon.

Thunderstorm Alert For 25 Districts

The IMD has issued an alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Chandauli and Sant Ravidas Nagar. Strong winds are also expected in these districts.

Meanwhile, rainfall is likely at some places in Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad.

Scattered showers are also forecast in Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Badaun, Kasganj, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. No weather warning has been issued for these districts.

Monsoon Likely After June 20

According to the Meteorological Department, western Uttar Pradesh may continue to witness light rain or drizzle at isolated places until June 17, although no warning has been issued.

Rainfall is expected in both western and eastern parts of the state on June 18.

The department said the southwest monsoon is likely to enter Uttar Pradesh after June 20-21. Until then, pre-monsoon activity is expected to influence weather conditions across the state.

However, meteorologists have indicated that El Niño conditions could pose challenges this season and may weaken the monsoon's impact.