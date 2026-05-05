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HomeCitiesUP: Heavy Rains Claim 18 Lives, 5 Injured; CM Yogi Orders Aid

UP: Heavy Rains Claim 18 Lives, 5 Injured; CM Yogi Orders Aid

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incidents.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rains and lightning killed 18 in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Chief Minister ordered aid and medical treatment immediately.
  • District Magistrates to monitor relief and coordinate efforts.
  • Previous May 1 rains killed 24, injured 15, damaged crops.

UP Rains: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning strikes across Uttar Pradesh have led to the death of 18 people, left five others injured, and caused the loss of 24 animals.

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incidents.

He has directed officials to ensure proper and immediate medical treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister has also ordered that compensation for human casualties, livestock losses and the injured be provided within 24 hours.

Additionally, District Magistrates have been instructed to remain on the ground, closely monitor relief operations, and coordinate with the state government to address all urgent requirements.

Rain Wreaked Havoc On May 1 Too

A sudden spell of extreme weather on May 1 triggered widespread devastation across the state where 24 people were killed. Around 15 people were injured, while 16 animals also died due to the severe conditions.

According to an official statement, unseasonal rain and hailstorms have caused significant damage to crops across several districts. Intermittent rainfall has continued in many parts of the state since Wednesday, worsening the situation for farmers and residents alike.

Authorities have been instructed to assess the damage quickly and provide immediate financial assistance to affected farmers and disaster victims. The state government has emphasised swift relief measures to minimise further hardship.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died due to the heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh?

Eighteen people have died due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes across Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

What compensation is being provided to those affected by the rains?

Compensation for human casualties, livestock losses, and the injured will be provided within 24 hours. District Magistrates are instructed to monitor relief operations and coordinate with the state government.

What was the impact of extreme weather on May 1st?

On May 1st, extreme weather killed 24 people, injured 15, and caused the death of 16 animals. Unseasonal rain and hailstorms also significantly damaged crops.

What is being done to help farmers affected by the rains?

Authorities are instructed to quickly assess crop damage and provide immediate financial assistance to affected farmers. Swift relief measures are being emphasized to minimize further hardship.

Published at : 05 May 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Rains YOGI ADITYANATH UP Weather UP Rain Death Toll
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