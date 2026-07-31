Taslima Nasreen Returns To Kolkata After Nearly 20 Years, Says It Feels Like 'My Own Country'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exiled author Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata public event.

Her first public appearance since 2007 memoir protests.

Nasreen feels Kolkata remains her home, despite separation.

Visit renews discussions on freedom of expression, dissent.

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has said that her return to Kolkata for a public event after nearly two decades feels like coming back to "my own country". She reached Kolkata airport on Friday, July 31.

Ahead of her scheduled appearance on August 1, the writer said she hoped the visit would reaffirm the importance of free expression and the protection of dissenting voices. The event will mark Nasreen's first public appearance in Kolkata since 2007, when protests over her memoir Dwikhondito led to her departure from the city, where she had lived after leaving Bangladesh. The Bengali memoir, translated as Split in Two, had been banned by the West Bengal government in 2003 following allegations that it hurt the sentiments of a section of the Muslim community.

Taslima Nasreen Calls Kolkata Her Home

Speaking to PTI ahead of her visit, Nasreen described Kolkata as a place where she had found a deep sense of belonging despite the years spent away.

Reflecting on her return, she said that she felt as though she was returning to her own country. She added that Bengal had never been divided in her heart by a border or a barbed-wire fence. She further said that the door to the eastern part of Bengal remained closed to her, so for the time being, that part of Bengal was her home.

According to the author, her emotional bond with Bengal has remained intact despite the physical separation, and she continues to regard the region as her home.

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First Public Appearance In Kolkata Since 2007

Nasreen is expected to participate in a programme in Kolkata on August 1. The event is also expected to be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and noted Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

Her appearance will be her first public engagement in the city since she left in 2007 amid protests over Dwikhondito. The controversy surrounding the memoir eventually forced her to leave Kolkata, ending a chapter that began after she sought refuge in India following her departure from Bangladesh.

'Nearly Nineteen Years Were Taken From Me'

Looking back at her years away from Kolkata, Nasreen said the return carried both happiness and sadness.

She remarked that she was returning with joy, but also with pain. She said that Kolkata was not merely a city where she had lived; it was where she had had a home, friends, readers and a sense of belonging. She added that nearly nineteen years had been taken from her, and no homecoming could return those lost years. She said that she was not returning as a stranger or a guest, and that she was returning as someone who had always considered herself part of Bengal.

The author also said she never chose to leave Kolkata voluntarily and had always hoped she would one day be able to return. While acknowledging that the years lost cannot be recovered, she maintained that her connection with the city and its people had never diminished.

Nasreen's return comes nearly two decades after one of the most contentious episodes in her literary career and is expected to renew discussions around freedom of expression, literary dissent and the place of controversial voices in public life.