UP Weather Update: Dry Spell Continues Ahead Of Holi As Temperatures Climb Across State

The weather in Uttar Pradesh has shifted noticeably ahead of Holi, with mild chills lingering in the mornings and evenings but rising heat during the day. While a light pink cold is still being felt early and late in the day, strong sunshine is pushing temperatures higher by the afternoon, bringing a clear hint of approaching summer.

The Meteorological Department has ruled out any rainfall in the coming days. Dry conditions are expected to persist across the state, including both western and eastern regions.

No Rain Alert; All 75 Districts in Green Zone

According to officials, the weather will remain dry across all 75 districts today, with no cloud cover or light showers anticipated. Morning and evening temperatures will stay pleasant, but daytime heat is becoming increasingly uncomfortable due to sharp sunshine.

The dry spell is likely to continue on February 25 and 26 as well, with no significant weather changes forecast during this period.

Mercury Rises In February; Varanasi Records 31.5°C

The impact of bright sunshine is already visible, with temperatures climbing steadily across the state. This year, summer-like conditions have arrived as early as February.

In the past 24 hours, Varanasi recorded the highest temperature at 31.5°C. Similarly, districts including Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Mathura reported temperatures 3–5 degrees above normal.

Rising temperatures have also been observed in divisions such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Meerut, where the mercury is trending above seasonal averages.

Heat Likely To Intensify After 48 Hours

The weather department has indicated that temperatures will remain stable over the next 48 hours. However, after that, maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2–3°C.

In the state capital, Lucknow, clear skies prevailed from early morning and sunny conditions are expected to continue through the day. The maximum temperature is forecast to touch 29°C, while the minimum may settle around 14°C.

In Noida, the maximum temperature could cross 30°C today, with similar conditions predicted for Ghaziabad.

With Holi approaching, residents across Uttar Pradesh are already experiencing the first signs of summer as the mercury steadily rises.