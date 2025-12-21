Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dense Fog, Cold-Day Alerts Grip UP; Check IMD Forecast For Next 48 Hours

Meteorologists say the ongoing spell of cold and fog has intensified due to the impact of a western disturbance, significantly affecting daily life, road and rail traffic.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Large parts of northern India are currently under a blanket of dense fog, with Uttar Pradesh facing particularly harsh winter conditions. According to the weather forecast, very dense fog is likely to persist across the state for the next 24-48 hours, prompting the issuance of red and orange alerts in several districts. Warnings for cold day and severe cold day conditions are also in force.

Meteorologists say the ongoing spell of cold and fog has intensified due to the impact of a western disturbance, significantly affecting daily life, road and rail traffic, and public health across the region.

Dense To Very Dense Fog In UP

The cold wave in Uttar Pradesh is expected to strengthen further, with the forecast indicating dense to very dense fog in the coming two days. Western Uttar Pradesh is likely to see dense fog at isolated locations. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience dense to extremely dense fog, accompanied by cold-day conditions in several districts.

While weather conditions may temporarily improve in some areas on December 21, there is no major relief expected from the cold, forecasters said.

Cold Day Alerts Across Multiple Districts

Cold-day warnings have been issued for districts including Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and Gorakhpur. Several other districts, including Ballia, Deoria, Basti, Kushinagar, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar, are also under similar alerts.

Dense to very dense fog is expected in parts of Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Amethi, while dense fog conditions may prevail in districts across eastern, central and western Uttar Pradesh, including the NCR belt.

On Saturday, severe cold-day conditions were recorded in cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Bahraich, Basti, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Temperature And AQI Update

Noida: 15°C, AQI 278

Ghaziabad: 14°C, AQI 284

Varanasi: 10°C, AQI 199

Lucknow: 10°C, AQI 296

Ayodhya: 16°C, AQI 166

Agra: 13°C, AQI 122

Kanpur: 11°C, AQI 263

The western disturbance has also triggered the season’s first snowfall in Kashmir and the onset of Chillai Kalan, with its impact being felt across the northern plains.

Weather experts say temperatures may gradually rise after the next few days, and the intensity of fog is expected to ease, but until then, residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late-night travel.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
