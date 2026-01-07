Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The deletion of nearly 2.89 crore names from Uttar Pradesh’s voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has triggered a sharp political backlash, with opposition parties alleging that Muslim-majority districts have been disproportionately affected.

The controversy erupted after the Election Commission released the draft electoral rolls, revealing that several districts with large Muslim populations, including Saharanpur, recorded voter reductions ranging between 15 and 19 per cent. The figures have fuelled claims of selective deletions and intensified political tensions in the state.

Muslim-Majority Districts Record Sharp Voter Decline

According to the draft rolls, five key Muslim-dominated districts, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur and Sambhal, have seen some of the steepest declines. These districts have a Muslim population of around 40–50 per cent and play a decisive role in electoral outcomes.

Together, the five districts account for 28 Assembly constituencies. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP-led NDA won 11 of these seats, while the Samajwadi Party-led alliance secured 17.

District-Wise Breakup Of Voter Cuts

In Moradabad, which has six Assembly seats, the voter list shrank by 3,87,628 names, a reduction of 15.76 per cent. The BJP won one seat here in 2022.

Saharanpur, with seven Assembly seats, recorded the highest numerical drop, with 4,32,539 voters removed, amounting to a 16.37 per cent decline. The BJP won five seats in the district in the last Assembly election.

In Muzaffarnagar, which has six constituencies, 3,44,222 voters were dropped, a fall of 16.29 per cent. In 2022, the BJP won two seats, while the INDIA alliance secured four.

Rampur saw 3,21,572 names deleted, translating into an 18.29 per cent reduction across its five Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party won three seats there in 2022, while the NDA took two.

In Sambhal, which has four constituencies, voter numbers fell by 3,18,615, also an 18.29 per cent decline. The Samajwadi Party won three seats in the district, while the BJP secured one.

Oppn Seeks Election Commission’s Intervention

Before the SIR exercise, Uttar Pradesh’s electoral rolls listed 15.44 crore voters. After the revision, the figure has dropped to 12.55 crore, with 2.89 crore names removed.

Opposition parties have alleged that the cuts have disproportionately affected Muslim-majority areas. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the issue and ensure that all valid voters are restored to the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has yet to respond publicly to the allegations, even as the debate over the SIR process continues to dominate Uttar Pradesh’s political discourse.