HomeCitiesUP Rain Fury: Teen, Woman Dead As Trees Fall; Lightning Injures Children

UP Rain Fury: Teen, Woman Dead As Trees Fall; Lightning Injures Children

In Deoria, lightning struck three children, injuring them seriously and killing a cow. Several others were injured while cutting a fallen tree in Kushinagar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ballia/ Deoria (UP) Oct 4 (PTI) A woman and a teenage boy were killed in separate incidents after trees fell during heavy rain in Ballia and Kushinagar districts on Saturday, while three children were injured after being struck by lightning in neighbouring Deoria district, police said.

In Ballia district, Phool Kumari (50) died after being crushed under a tree which fell near her house in Akoli village under the Bansdih police station area.

The incident occurred during heavy rain on Saturday morning. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In Deoria district, three siblings — Neha (13), Sneha (10) and Shubham (9), children of Harendra Chauhan — were injured when lightning struck them in a village under the Bhatpar Rani police station area around 10 am. A cow also died in the incident.

According to officials, the children were first taken to the Primary Health Centre in Bhatpar Rani and later referred to the Deoria Medical College due to their serious condition.

In a separate incident in Kushinagar district, Ayush (15) died after a tree fell on him amid heavy rain and strong winds. The incident took place around 2:30 pm in a village under the Tamkuhi Raj police station area.

Police said Ayush and his father, Rajesh Yadav, were cutting a fallen tree in their field when another tree collapsed, trapping Ayush underneath. He died on the spot, while Manu Yadav, Pushpa Devi and Nisha were injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Verma said the body has been sent for post-mortem. Ayush was a student of Class 9, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
