‘One District, One Mafia’: Posters Target Akhilesh Yadav, SP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, political attacks between rival parties are intensifying. In the latest development, the Samajwadi Party has been targeted through a poster campaign, with posters put up across several parts of the state, from Awadh and Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh.

Featuring photographs of alleged mafia figures, the posters target SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and carry the slogan, “Akhilesh ke mafia, mafia ke Akhilesh” (Akhilesh’s mafias, mafias of Akhilesh). The campaign has triggered a fresh political row in the state.

The posters targeting the SP have reportedly been put up in several districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Etawah, Sitapur, Bareilly, Meerut, Azamgarh and Ghazipur. The region-wise posters list alleged mafia figures associated with the SP era, featuring several well-known names from Awadh, Purvanchal and western Uttar Pradesh.

The posters, titled “One District, One Mafia”, prominently mention names on a region-wise basis.

Posters List Alleged Mafia Figures In Different Regions

The posters mention names including mafia figures Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Azam Khan, Yaqoob Qureshi and Anil Dujana, among others. One of the posters carries the line, “Azam, Atiq and Mukhtar -- they were the ones who ran the government.”

The posters also make allegations against several individuals. One claims that Atiq Ahmed used to carry out kidnappings while travelling in a Land Cruiser. Posters covering Awadh, Rohilkhand, Braj, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and western Uttar Pradesh have been released.

The Awadh poster mentions Atiq, Azam, Mukhtar, Gulshan Yadav, Mitrasen Yadav and Rizwan Zaheer. Some posters allege that during the SP government, Azam Khan was involved in buffalo theft. They also mention rape allegations against Nawab Singh, described as a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav.

The posters further allege that Deep Narayan Yadav had conspired to help a criminal escape. Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in an arson case, has also been mentioned.

Posters Highlight Alleged Crimes Of Mafia Figures

The posters also claim that the Mukeem Kala gang was involved in the migration from Kairana. They allege that Sanjeev Jeeva had killed former Cabinet minister Brahm Dutt Dwivedi in 1997. Ramakant Yadav has been mentioned in connection with the Azamgarh spurious liquor case.

Among the alleged SP-linked mafia figures from Rohilkhand, the posters list Veerpal Singh Yadav, Azam and Sarvesh Yadav.

The posters for the Braj region mention Nawab Singh Yadav, Ram Vriksh Yadav, Rameshwar Singh Yadav and Jogeshwar Yadav. For Bundelkhand, the names of Irfan Solanki, Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, Azam, Mukhtar and Chandrapal Singh Yadav have been listed.

In Purvanchal, the posters mention Atiq, Mukhtar, Umakant Yadav, Ramakant Yadav and Munna Bajrangi. Meanwhile, the posters targeting western Uttar Pradesh list Azam, Yaqoob Qureshi, Anil Dujana, DP Yadav, Sanjeev Jeeva and Mukeem Kala.

The campaign claims that these alleged mafia figures flourished during the SP government and alleges that they had influence over the political establishment.