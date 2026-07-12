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English NewsCitiesDalit Woman Held Captive, Forced Conversion At Gunpoint By Muslim Couple In UP

Dalit Woman Held Captive, Forced Conversion At Gunpoint By Muslim Couple In UP

Moradabad Police registered a case against Sultan Salauddin and his wife Mehnaz under multiple provisions, including charges related to abduction, molestation, and criminal intimidation.

Written By : Ubaidur Rehman |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

A Muslim couple has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly confining a Dalit woman and forcing her to convert her religion at gunpoint, police said. Acting on the victim's complaint, police registered an FIR against the couple, a cleric and two unidentified persons. The husband and wife have been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are underway to trace the cleric and the remaining accused.

Woman Alleges She Was Forced To Convert At Gunpoint

The incident was reported from the Majhola police station area. According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Prakash Nagar, had known the accused, Sultan Salauddin and his wife Mehnaz (Mehraj Begum), for nearly three years. The two families allegedly shared close ties and celebrated festivals together.

The woman alleged that on February 6, Mehnaz lured her to their house. Once she arrived, Sultan Salauddin, his wife, a cleric and two unidentified men allegedly held her captive.

The victim told police that the accused pointed Sultan Salauddin's licensed pistol at her head, threatened to kill her and forced her to undergo a religious conversion in the presence of the cleric.

She further alleged that after the conversion, the accused pressured her to marry Sultan Salauddin. When she refused, the cleric allegedly objected, saying that a forced marriage would be against Islamic and Sharia principles. However, according to the complaint, Sultan Salauddin insisted that he would make her his wife.

Victim Alleges Caste Abuse, Molestation

The woman alleged that when she resisted, the accused abused her using caste-based slurs, assaulted her and kept her confined in the house for several days. During her captivity, she claimed that Sultan Salauddin molested her and made obscene advances.

She eventually managed to escape, after which the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she approached the police.

According to police, Sultan Salauddin has a criminal record and was previously booked in an attempt-to-murder case in Badaun district.

Moradabad Police registered a case against Sultan Salauddin, his wife Mehnaz, the cleric and two unidentified persons under multiple provisions, including charges related to abduction, molestation, criminal intimidation, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, among others.

Two Main Accused Arrested

Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the complaint was received on July 11 from a woman residing in Prakash Nagar.

"The victim alleged that an acquaintance, Sultan Salauddin, and his wife called her to their house, where she was mistreated, molested, illegally confined and forced to convert her religion. Taking the allegations seriously, police immediately registered an FIR under relevant sections," he said.

The officer added that Sultan Salauddin and Mehnaz have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police teams have been formed to arrest the cleric and the two unidentified accused, who remain absconding.

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Moradabad Police
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