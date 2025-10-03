UP Man 'Beaten, Poisoned' By In-Laws After Marital Dispute, Dies In Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a man was chased along a highway by his in-laws and brutally assaulted following an argument with his wife, police reported. The victim, identified as Sonu, was allegedly forced to consume a poisonous substance and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, the confrontation began on Wednesday morning when Sonu and his wife had a disagreement at their home. Following the argument, the woman reportedly contacted her parents in Bulandshahr, informing them about the altercation.

The woman’s family allegedly confronted Sonu, assaulting him physically. When he attempted to flee, they chased him down the highway. Eyewitnesses claim the family misbehaved with anyone who tried to intervene, before fleeing the scene.

Sonu was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but died while receiving treatment.

Speaking about her son’s death, Sonu’s mother, Sukhwiri, said, “Disagreements between couples are normal. I don’t know what triggered this argument.” She added, “My son made sure his wife had everything. He even sold a bigha of land for her, while she took my jewellery. They gave him something to drink and killed him.”

CCTV footage from the area shows a group of men running after Sonu on the highway, with at least one of them carrying a stick, underscoring the violent nature of the attack.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, police have registered a case against seven members of the wife’s family, including the woman herself. Authorities are actively searching for the accused.

Station House Officer of Pilkhuwa, Anita Chauhan, said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that Sonu consumed a poisonous substance and died during treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and legal action will be taken accordingly.”