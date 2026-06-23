UP Launches Statewide Crackdown On Illegal Coaching Centres

Lucknow: In a bid to provide students with a safe, transparent and quality educational environment, a special drive is being conducted across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the regulation of coaching institutes and against illegal coaching centres.

"All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all coaching institutes operating in their respective districts and prepare a list. Strict action, as per rules, is being ensured against institutions that are not registered under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002," Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

He added that registered institutes are also being inspected for compliance with safety standards. The inspection includes building arrangements, fire safety, electrical safety and other necessary facilities. Any kind of irregularity or negligence will not be tolerated.

"The Yogi Adityanath government is continuously working to ensure discipline, transparency and accountability in the education system. The interests of students and parents are of utmost importance. Through coordination among all concerned departments, it is being ensured that every coaching institute operating in the state complies with the prescribed standards," Upadhyay said.

The higher education minister also informed that in line with Adityanath's vision, a safe, well-organised and reliable educational environment is being created in Uttar Pradesh for youth pursuing higher education and preparing for competitive examinations.

The government's priority is to ensure that every student receives quality education along with a safe learning environment, and that 100 per cent compliance with prescribed standards is ensured in coaching institutes. In this regard, a letter has also been issued by the Special Secretary, Higher Education, Nidhi Srivastava.

District magistrates are now conducting special drives in their respective districts to identify institutions operating without registration and ensure effective compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Regular inspections are also being carried out in registered institutions to review student safety, basic facilities and administrative arrangements, the statement said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)